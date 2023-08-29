Larkin.Lisa.png

Lisa Larkin speaks at Monday's meeting.

The Sahuarita Town Council on Monday listened as 17 opponents of a proposed hot-mix asphalt plant on Quail Creek’s doorstep once again asked them to deliver a thumbs-down on the project.

Many of the speakers during call to the public quoted from a letter sent to the council Aug. 3 by Michael and Cecilia Sandez of Quail Creek.

Bette Immel.jpg

Bette Immel speaks during Monday's council meeting. 
Mark.Zimmerman.png

Mark Zimmerman delivers remarks during call to the public. 


