The Sahuarita Town Council on Monday listened as 17 opponents of a proposed hot-mix asphalt plant on Quail Creek’s doorstep once again asked them to deliver a thumbs-down on the project.
Many of the speakers during call to the public quoted from a letter sent to the council Aug. 3 by Michael and Cecilia Sandez of Quail Creek.
The eight-page letter argues that policies and standards in the Town Code and General Plan — along with negative public sentiment toward the project — call for a vote promoting “public safety, health, convenience, comfort, prosperity and general welfare.”
“As the leadership, you must use the General Plan as an official document of the Town to accomplish what the Plan extensively explains are the current and anticipated needs of the town,” the letter reads in part. “Such needs are overwhelmingly demonstrated to be population growth and development of residential dwellings in Sahuarita.”
The letter brought up many of the concerns raised since Alabama-based Vulcan Materials announced its intentions to seek a Conditional Use Permit for the plant in February, including air quality, increased truck traffic, emissions and harm to property values.
Vulcan is seeking a Type 3 CUP on land north of Quail Creek, the site of a sand and gravel mining operation since the mid-’90s. The plant was annexed into the town in 2000, and Vulcan acquired it in 2015.
Monday’s detractors, often applauded amid a packed council chambers, included Julie Marti McLain, who told the council she sells more homes in Quail Creek than any other Realtor.
“I personally have lost six transactions due to the asphalt plant,” she said, adding it has been a hardship for sellers. “I can only imagine that if it does get through, this will affect property values significantly.”
Others shared stories of buyers who have shied away from the area because of the proposed plant. Some said they bought homes in Quail Creek in the last year and wouldn’t have if they had known about Vulcan’s plans.
One man said he and his wife recently moved back to Quail Creek as renters “and I have $650,000 burning a hole in my pocket, and if you pass this CUP I won’t buy in Quail Creek, I won’t buy in Green Valley, I won’t buy in Sahuarita.”
The council could not respond to comments because the item was not on the meeting agenda. But Vice Mayor Kara Egbert clarified that the council has taken no action because the item hasn't come before them yet — it must first go through the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Many speakers identified themselves as members of Concerned Citizens of Sahuarita, a grassroots group made up mostly of Quail Creek residents who have given presentations, written white papers and held meetings to organize against the project.
FICO, owner of the pecan orchards, has emerged as one of the biggest voices opposed to the plan. In a June 30 letter to the Town of Sahuarita, CEO and President Richard “Dick” Walden said emissions pose a potential threat to food safety and that the project could damage communities near the asphalt plant.
“All it will take is one sniff of foul air from the asphalt plant and the area will suddenly become a lot less desirable,” wrote Walden, whose family has been in the area more than seven decades. “This will result in less home buyer demand, fewer construction starts, reduced prices, lower construction sales and retail taxes accruing to the town and fewer new retailers and business looking to locate in Sahuarita.”
Monday’s turnout was the latest show of opposition to the project. On June 26, 20 people spoke against the plan during call to the public at a packed a council meeting.
The next step is a public hearing by the Planning and Zoning Commission tentatively sent for 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at the SUSD auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road. The meeting, originally set for August, was postponed.
But Mayor Tom Murphy said Monday on The Buckmaster Show radio program in Tucson, “it wouldn’t surprise me based on the amount of feedback and questions and the work that the consultants and our staff have been doing, I could see it honestly being delayed another time until we have all the answers.”
Once made, the P&Z Commission’s recommendation on Vulcan’s CUP will be forwarded to the town council for action.
Also Monday, the council approved an agreement to lease 8,000 square feet to Global Water Resources at the Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing & Technology Center (SAMTEC).