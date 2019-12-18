The problem might not be as apparent as it is in Tucson, but the Green Valley area has plenty of people in need, some on the edge of homelessness.
Joyner-Green Valley Library branch manager Kathy Konecny said it's not unusual to see five people per day come into the building seeking some form of assistance. Some might need social assistance or referrals while others might need a place to rest during extreme temperatures, she said.
The Green Valley library is hosting a panel and public forum today on homelessness, the latest step in the county's efforts to help those on or near the streets.
Public libraries
In Tucson, homelessness and the need for assistance are usually more visible.
Community Relations Manager Holly Schaffer said the Joel D. Valdez Main Library in downtown Tucson holds monthly "On the Streets" events to provide the homeless and those in shelters an opportunity to hear from speakers and ask questions. They also get a meal.
Since the program began, Schaffer said the On the Streets team has fielded questions about finding work, where people can legally sleep, and where can they store their possessions so they can better interact with society or go to job interviews.
County libraries have a role in addressing community needs and in having more compassion for those seeking refuge there, Konecny said. That includes Joyner-Green Valley Branch Library.
"It's definitely an issue here," she said. "What we see – especially in January, February, March – you walk into our parking lot and you'll see cars stuffed with people's possessions."
Konecny said that's often the first clue someone may be living out of a car. But it's not just the homeless who come to the library in need.
"What we see a lot, as far as people living on the cusp (of homelessness), we see people coming in, and they need help finding a job," she said. "And it can be pretty difficult to help."
People might have been out of the workforce for a couple of decades and not have the necessary computer skills or have difficulties with physical or mental health, she said.
Another issue Konecny noted for the Green Valley, Sahuarita, Amado and Arivaca areas is transportation.
"The jobs that they might be able to get are in Tucson," she said.
Kara Mills, adult services librarian at the Green Valley library, said there seems to be a myth that Green Valley is a good option for lower rents or day labor work.
"The truth is we've got less resources here than they do in any other big city," she said. "Transportation is a huge problem. There are no shelters, no day labor and the rents are extremely high here."
Even in Tucson, day labor is not a steady source of work. Shaffer said an attendee at one of Tucson's On the Streets events reported 70 people in line for day labor work for three open positions.
Opening dialogue
"It's not just Green Valley," Mills said. "It's Amado, Sahuarita, Arivaca and unincorporated areas."
Konecny said the library is an excellent location for this dialogue, as well as others they host because it's neutral ground.
"We have people who really want to talk about important issues," she said. "They want to talk about important issues across political divides. They recognize the importance of that."
It's not just about people experiencing homelessness, but also those who are struggling and at a higher risk of finding themselves without a place to live.
"People here, I think there's more of a stigma attached to struggling with finances and they tend to try and be a little more under the radar," Konecny said.
Sometimes it might look as innocuous as someone spending the day in the library's climate-controlled environment.
During hot or cold times of the year, people might find themselves having to leave their homes rather than having expensive utility bills they can't afford, she said.
Konecny said Pima County libraries have become more empathetic in these cases.
"Sometimes, people will fall asleep for a few minutes because they're in a house that's not properly heated or cooled," she said. "We try to give them more leeway as long as we're not becoming the place to sleep."