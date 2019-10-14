Many times we hear, “Why should I report it? No one will do anything anyway!” Sit back—- the Federal Trade Commission has a lawsuit against Match.com. The most prominent scam in 2018 was the romance scam. This scam bilked millions from lonely people that fell into the clutches of the fraudster.
The amount of loss is understated, because some feel foolish and will not report their loss. The internet has many sites that involve meeting others. As we have reported in the past, you have no way to verify the identity of the person online.
There are some warning signs that Rosario Mendez, attorney for the Federal Trade Commission Division of Consumer Education, recommends you observe:
• Listen for details that do not add up. Do a reverse image search on profile pictures. If pictures show up with someone else's name—-you found a scammer.
• If an online sweetheart you have never met asks you for money—- it is always a scam. Talk with someone you trust about this love interest; pay attention if friends or family are concerned. This is probably very difficult to accept. Why? Because there is so much flattery. Do not disregard their observations.
• Learn more at FTC.gov/imposters
Why has the FTC decided to begin a lawsuit against Match.com? They wish to challenge the business practices that expose customers to romance scams. These customers were told that they received an inquiry from an interested party. To receive the message, they are required to subscribe and pay a fee. The company blocked suspicious accounts from paying subscribers but did not give the same protection to free account users. If you encounter a romance scammer, you may notify FTC.gov/ complaint.
Before you enter singles sites on your computer, remember that one of the clubs offered by GVR is the Singles Club. There are trips to go on with the new friends you will make. They take trips to wineries, movies, dinner theatres, and many more places. You are not obligated to participate in any of the outings. If you drive down La Cañada, you will find a number of churches, many of which have widows/widowers groups. You may visit various ones until you find a club that fits. If you need transportation, you may call Friends In Deed for a pick up and safe ride.
There is no need to be scammed by an impersonator. The big red flag occurs when it is time to meet in person. Suddenly, there is major drama - a sick relative, lost wallet or something similar. Now you must provide for their air fare. Delete the imposter! Do not send a penny to the fraudster.
Call the Pima County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers with information about scams and frauds. To contact the Scam Squad directly, 9 am to noon Monday through Friday, call (520) 351-6715, or email: scamsquad@gvsav.org. To report suspicious activity or a particular incident of fraud (which is a scam involving a loss of money) call (520) 351-4900.
If you are interested in becoming a Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteer, please email gvsavrecruiting@gmail.com for an application or call (520) 351-6746.