Extra police officers will be patrolling Anza Trail School and both high schools in Sahuarita Monday after someone made an "online shooting threat" against all three schools on a few different social media sites late Sunday evening.
The Sahuarita Unified School District emailed a letter to parents Monday morning about the threat and the Sahuarita Police Department sent out an alert via Nixle. The department also sent out a news release.
According to the letter to parents, the police department was immediately notified, but "at this time, there are no known prevailing threats."
In the news release, Lt. Sam Almodova said "the incident is currently under investigation and the SPD will follow all possible leads, but at this time the threat was made via an unknown direct source through social media."
At least one of the threats was made on Instagram.
"School safety is a combined effort and we ask our community to be vigilant. We continue to encourage everyone to report any threats or suspicious activity," SUSD's letter states.