You could say Sahuarita resident Melissa Riggs is a regular.
Two or three times a week, the Sahuarita mom pulls up in the side parking lot of the Walmart on Nogales Highway, pops her trunk and watches the groceries she ordered on her phone get loaded.
"It's really easy," Riggs said. "I'll suddenly remember, 'Oh, I need toilet paper,' and I'll pull up the app on my phone and add to my order. I do several small orders a week."
Even though she lives next to another grocery store, Riggs prefers Walmart.
"Everyone's really friendly," she said. "I pull up and the groceries are out here within five minutes. It's crazy."
Riggs is not alone. Since Walmart began offering online grocery pickup in Sahuarita in June, the number of customers have increased exponentially, said Iris Santos, a Walmart marketing e-commerce manager based in Tucson.
The number of orders has more than tripled since June; the store handles more than 500 pickup orders per week, Santos said. The number of personal shoppers has increased from six to 19 with plans to hire more.
Santos declined to say how much a typical order runs but said most people tend to shop weekly. The minimum order must be $30 and there's no fee.
Oh, and by the way, you can order more than groceries through the online grocery pickup app. You can tack on small items such as laundry detergent, socks, drayons or Christmas lights.
Walmart started online grocery pickup about five years ago, it just took a while to get to Sahuarita, Santos said. Half the people who take advantage of the service are retirees, the other half are busy working families, she said.
"It's pretty balanced out, but the retirement community loves the freedom of online grocery pickup in the sense that they don't have to navigate the entire store, which is pretty big," Santos said. "They've embraced it and they want us to add a (home) delivery service, which is available at some of our Tucson stores."
Walmart isn't the only store in the area offering online grocery pickup.
There are others
Pam Giannonatti, a spokeswoman for Fry's, said pick-up at their Sahuarita location launched in January 2017.
She declined to offer numbers, but said in an emailed statement, "Our customers love having shopping options, be it in-store, or shopping online and picking their order up up curbside or having it delivered."
Safeway offers it too.
Nancy Keane, a spokeswoman for Safeway, couldn't offer specific statistics about the Green Valley-Sahuarita area. However, she wrote in an email that online home delivery and Drive Up and Go sales grew 34 percent during the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018 nationally.
They have Drive Up and Go at 548 stores nationwide and expect to expand it to nearly 1,400 stores in the next two years, Keane said. Home delivery services started in 2001, she said.
"We’ve been in the home delivery business for some time, and we know it well. We provide a white-glove approach, which means the service is personalized," Keane wrote. "If you want your bananas a little green, we will select them just the way you like them. More importantly, the white-glove approach is about building relationships and making a difference in people’s lives."
Sprouts representatives did not respond to emails.
According to eMarketer, “the number of locations offering ‘buy online, pick up in-store’ nearly doubled among leading U.S. grocery retailers in 2018. A 2019 report from Cowen & Co. estimated curbside grocery pickup will account for $35 billion in sales in the U.S. by the end of this year.
Ins and outs
Here's the way it works at Walmart. Customers choose items through their phone app or Walmart's website between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Personal shoppers gather those items, only making substitutions if something is out of stock and leaving frozen items, produce and bread until the end.
If a substitution is required, an email is sent and the customer has the chance to cancel the item or accept it. Once the order is complete, it is moved to a refrigerated area. Customers using smart phones can "check in" on the app to alert the store they're on their way and store associates can mark their progress using GPS, Santos said.
"They track you. They can see when you're 10 minutes away, five minutes away and then at two minutes, they're waiting for you outside," she said.
Customers must give stores three hours to gather their items; they have an hour to pick it up, she said.
The busiest days tend to be Friday through Mondays and the busiest pickup hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Santos said. However, the website and the app will let you know the best pickup times.
Customers should never experience a backlog at pickup, she said.
"We know three hours ahead what it's going to look like so we can shift resources to make sure we get you out in five minutes," Santos said.
The personal shoppers are specially trained and certified. They know how to pick quality meats and produce, check for expiration dates and how to pack the totes so your bread doesn't get squished, Santos said. Eggs and bread are handed directly to the customers upon their arrival.
"Our associates want to make sure they create the best environment," Santos said. "It's not just about a business transaction. It's about friendly customer service at the car."
Oh, and fun, too.
Santos said the personal shoppers often dress up for holidays and wear outlandish things like boas and orange hats.
Green Valley resident Jim Lang has been using the service since it began.
"I've got a hip injury and I don't like to walk around a lot," Lang said. "This saves me from walking, plus I get pretty much the same thing every time."
He's always been pleased with the few substitutions they've had to make and they've done a "fine" job picking out meat and produce, he said.
Dennis Hebert, another Green Valley resident, said he started picking up his groceries at a Walmart two years ago. He's thrilled online grocery pickup is available here now.
"I don't have to fight the crowds and they're nice," Hebert said. "I would like to have home delivery. I think that would be great for people with mobility and transportation issues."
Santos said she's working on it.