Gloria Lee’s family grew substantially this month, and she couldn’t be happier.
Lee, 74, discovered in January that she has four half-sisters in California and met two of them last week.
Lee was born in Valley City, N.D., and was put up for adoption when she was six months old. Her adoptive family, also from North Dakota, never hid that she was adopted, and it never really mattered to her, she said.
“I always knew I was adopted from day one,” Lee said. “Because some of my cousins were adopted, it was no big deal. It was just what it was.”
She never had much interest in finding out about her birth family, but advances in genetic testing and a curiosity to learn more about her medical history eventually led her to the Internet.
About a year ago, Lee bought a genetic test online and sent it in. It came back identifying a fifth cousin as the closest relation — too much of a long shot to pursue. A few months later, a half-price sale on a genetic test from a different company convinced her to give it another try.
“I actually let it sit on my counter until around Christmas. Then I thought I’d better get it done before a lot of people did the kit after getting it as a Christmas present,” Lee said.
About two weeks after sending it off, she received a notice that the results were in — and what a difference. They indicated a match for “a first cousin or immediate family.”
“ I looked at that and I went, ‘What?!’” Lee said.
But there was more. The notification included an email from a woman who had also taken a DNA test and had been notified she and Lee were a match.
“She said they were looking for a sister born in Valley City, North Dakota.”
“I sent a message and the rest is history,” Lee said. She had a family.
Lee spoke on the phone to her half-sisters Debbie Mandelkorn and Jeanne Hoblitt and they made plans to meet in Green Valley later in the year. Before that happened, Mandelkorn sent a photo “and it was like looking at myself,” Lee said.
She sent it to friends, “and you should have seen the texts bouncing around… ‘She looks just like you!’”
Sisters together
Mandelkorn said she and Hoblitt arrived Monday for a weeklong visit with a plan: “We want to learn everything we can about each other.”
After “a lot of hugging,” Lee said they went out to dinner and began to catch up on decades of memories.
The sisters said they learned about Lee in the 1970s. But their mother, Maxine, who died in 2007, would say very little about her.
“The girls knew that I existed but they did not know anything much more than that,” Lee said. “Mother just didn’t want to talk about it.”
Lee would have liked to have met her mother, “but there was no DNA testing then. It wasn’t meant to be, that’s the way I look at it.”
“In the five years before she died she did wonder if I would look for her,” Lee’s sisters told her.
Lee has four half-sisters — she just calls them sisters — who all live in California. Jackie is the oldest at 76, followed by Jeanne, 72, Patty, 71, and Debbie, 63.
“Debbie and I are peas in a pod,” she said. “We have similar personalities and she likes a lot of the same stuff I do, so it’s really a hoot. We’re both into cars and movies and we both have the same kind of sense of humor. Of course, we all look alike, that’s kind of weird.”
At one point during the visit, one of her sisters said, “‘You turn your head and you look just like mom.’ It’s just kind of weird, but it’s really fun.”
Lee said she didn’t hesitate to meet her sisters and they “had a blast getting to know each other.”
Even before they met, Mandelkorn and Hoblitt were looking at moving to Arizona. Meeting their sister sealed the deal, and they spent part of the week looking at homes in Green Valley.
“We had a good time and we really like this area in Arizona,” Hoblitt said. “We found that we have a lot in common, we could tell that we were sisters.”
Lee said it’s like meeting new friends.
“It’s going to be fun getting to know them and I look forward to that,” she said.
The four sisters have eight children, so Lee will eventually meet new nieces and nephews and their children, too.
In the three years she has lived in Green Valley, she joined GVR’s Amigas, has done some traveling and enjoys scrapbooking and movies.
“I came alone. It’s been easy to make friends and I absolutely love it here,” she said.
Soon, she’ll have family joining her.
“I expected I’d find a second or third cousin, maybe first,” she said. “But never ever in my imagination did I think I had any siblings. I just didn’t even think about it.”