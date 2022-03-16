When Sahuarita High School wrestling coach Paul Vasquez took the job in 2019, the team had room for improvement.
“When we first started coaching here, my dad and I, we were last place at the state tournament,” he said. “We took over a program that was struggling and then there weren't a lot of kids interested in wrestling. They would wrestle in middle school and have a bad experience and wouldn’t want to do it in high school, whatever the case was and we weren't having a lot of success.”
It has since been his dream to take the team from last to first.
In February, that dream was realized when SHS wrestling took home its first state championship team title.
The season also brought the program’s first ever girls state finalist, 100 career-win milestones for three students and Coach Vasquez, the first undefeated season, a school record of eight state medals, freshman of the year honors, coaching staff of the year and the first section championship win in 44 years.
Vasquez said the success is the result of a lot of practice and teamwork.
“They are a close-knit group who push each other in positive ways and that is not easy to find, especially in teenagers,” he said. “Kids don't get their feelings hurt and they will pick up the slack, hold each other accountable.”
Making it happen
Vasquez said they started preparing for the season last summer with a seven-day road trip that brought wrestlers to Morenci, Winslow, Phoenix and Albuquerque.
“We were second place last year and the year before so we kind of needed to get over that hump and needed to get better, so we did a lot of off-season wrestling,” he said.
Vasquez said they also competed in several tournaments in Las Vegas before the regular season.
Senior Levi Pannell, 19, said their practice schedule consisted of the same warm-up routine each day.
“It's the grind, you get the feel of it and the repetitiveness makes everything feel consistent,” he said. “On top of that, we move into working one-on-one on certain moves or going head-to-head, trying to improve and get better, and finish off with conditioning.”
Pannell has been wrestling for seven years and had his 100th career win this season. For him, the most memorable of all has been seeing where they started and where they ended up.
“It's been four years of hard work finally paying off,” he said. “When we first started that first season it kind of was just testing the waters, seeing how people work together, and then that summer there were three of us every day working really hard.”
“We just built to where we have an entire team now that comes in consistently and we’re finally putting out the results we wanted.”
Freshman Gabriel Gallardo, 16, said to help stay in shape he ran before class and focused on staying healthy.
“I kind of realized, hey, be steady and stay strong and healthy through the whole season,” he said. “Keep that motivation up.”
Challenges
It wasn’t all wins along the way.
Gallardo said the most challenging moment for the season came to him when he lost a match at state.
“Being able to overcome that loss and keep my head to come back and take third…,” he said. “Even though I thought I was going to walk through the tournament and be a big shot… not going to happen.”
“I'm hoping to keep my head down, keep working, get more state titles and help win another team title next year.”
Freshman Sergio Pena, 15, also experienced losses he had to overcome.
“I took three losses this year but one of the more challenging ones was when I lost in the quarterfinals at Flowing Wells,” he said. “Getting pinned in the first period, that one was tough to overcome… lots of mental stuff into that one.”
Junior Christian Lopez, 17, who has been wrestling since second grade, said losses can be “heartbreaking.”
“At state, losing my semi match, having such a heartbreaking moment and then watching a kid win it…” he said. “Just that whole day was heartbreaking and it's a lesson you got to learn.”
The team as a whole also had the difficult task of working with an incomplete roster all season due to COVID-19 contact tracing and some athlete injuries.
Vasquez said defeats are just part of the process, and they work to grow from them.
“When you don't accomplish what you want, everybody in this room has all been in that spot and they know,” he said. “You sit and lick your wounds, analyze what went wrong, how do we fix it and everyone is on board to help you improve.”
“It's an analytical process. If we fail, we figure out how we can improve.”
Keeping it up
Though the team is happy for their numerous victories, work doesn’t stop here.
Lopez said he’s most hopeful the team wins another state title and he can’t pick just one favorite moment of the year.
“The whole season has been pretty fun, being able to bond with everyone,” he said. “Watching everyone wrestle, dominating some of the tournaments, some of the duels.”
Gallardo and Pena, who are freshmen, are trying to win a state title all four years they are in high school.
For Vasquez, the most satisfying moments of the season were seeing individual athletes grow and thrive, like finding a better weight class for one of their wrestlers.
“As coaches we try to figure out how to make our kids succeed, what gets them going,” he said. “That really stands out because I feel like we made the change and he just took off and that was satisfying as a coach.”
Though Vasquez and the team are celebrating the victories, there will always be room to improve.
“I've been coaching for 15 years and it’s hard to find a group of kids who care about each other so genuinely,” he said. “They have bonded through the hard work and failures.”
“With state, it was a success but we didn't wrestle our best. We wrestled above average and we still have stuff to work on, that's always going to be the case.”