A 20-year-old Tucson man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning following a rollover crash near just north of the Esperanza exit on southbound Interstate 19.
Although details remain sketchy, Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Raul Garcia said two vehicles collided around 6:20 a.m. and one of them rolled over into the median.
Green Valley Fire District spokesman L.T. Pratt said when crews arrived they found the driver of the rolled vehicle outside the vehicle and he was taken to Banner University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The other driver declined treatment at the scene, he said.
Eight feet of guardrail was damaged during the crash, Garcia said.