A Green Valley area woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash at West Duval Mine Road and South Alpha Avenue Friday morning.
Green Valley Fire District spokesman L.T. Pratt said three other people from the Green Valley area declined trips to the hospital. He described the accident as a T-bone type collision between two cars with one of the cars coming to rest on a third vehicle.
Pratt said the driver of the rolled vehicle was extricated from the vehicle once it was stabilized by firefighters to prevent it from shifting and rolling off the third vehicle.
The Sahuarita Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash, which happened around 11:30 a.m.