For four nights and five days, the Rosas barely ate or slept. They were too busy and too worried. Every morning before dawn they got up and roamed their neighborhood, questioning everyone they saw.
They wandered around San Ignacio Golf Course, trudged through the Esperanza and Demetrie washes, made phone calls, posted notices on social media and posted fliers.
Hannah, their 2-year-old Maltese mix, was missing from their home in San Ignacio Vistas and they were terrified.
Bob Noel had never met the Rosas, but within hours of Hannah's escape Friday morning he was out looking for her. His wife had heard Susan Rosa calling for the little dog from their backyard and everyone at the golf course was talking about the missing 10-pound pooch.
Noel spent a few days on his golf cart hoping to spot the white dog with the pink collar. He also spread the word to neighbors.
"We have three dogs and we're pet lovers," Noel said. "I just hated to think of what could happen."
The Rosas are snowbirds from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and have rented a home in Green Valley every winter for the past seven years.
Four months ago, tragedy struck. Twice. They were forced to euthanize their Boston terriers, Daisy Mae and Gus, after both were diagnosed with cancer.
They adopted Hannah in September, after the 2-year-old was rescued from a hoarder along with 26 other dogs. To their delight, Hannah did exceptionally well on the long trip to Green Valley.
They got into town on Nov. 1. She escaped from a friend's backyard Nov. 8.
The search
Susan Rosa described the following days as the "worst" of her life. She kept thinking about losing yet another beloved pet and Hannah's skittish nature. Still traumatized from her life with the hoarder, the little dog had a habit of running away from everyone but her, Susan said.
Even if Hannah were starving and thirsty, Susan feared she wouldn't approach anyone for help, making the chances of a javelina or coyote encounter that much more likely.
Susan put the same blue straw hat on every day, knowing Hannah would recognize it. She also put some "old smelly socks" around the golf course hoping Hannah would recognize the smell, lay down and wait for her.
"It was all-consuming. We just looked all day," she said.
Over the next few days, Hannah was spotted four times, but by the time the Rosas got to the area, she was gone.
Susan even spent several hours in a lawn chair at a washroom near the 15th hole after learning Hannah had been spotted nearby.
On Monday, a golf course worker saw Hannah west of the 12th hole at dawn.
"He saw her, he whistled, she popped her head up to look and ran," Brian said.
After another full day of searching, he went out to the 12th hole again Tuesday morning. He didn't see Hannah, but he did see two bobcats in a nearby arroyo. They continued to look throughout the day, but hope began to fade.
"We were both thinking, 'She's gone,' We were ready to give up," Susan said. "We thought we'd give one more pass in San Ignacio Ridge Estates and drive around the cul de sacs."
Then, at around 4 p.m., the Rosas got a call from Noel. His friend Cliff Mason had spotted Hannah and given him a call. Yet again, she was near the 12th hole.
"Just by luck, we were on that street in the car," Susan said.
They met up with Noel, and Mason directed them to the area where he'd last seen Hannah.
"We all knew that if the dog saw Susan that would be our chance to get her to come," Brian said.
After 20 minutes of walking around and calling Hannah, Brian spotted her. He shouted to Susan, who was in a nearby desert area. She fell in her haste to run over, but didn't even pause to brush the stickers off before joining him.
"All I could think of was, 'Oh, no, don't be hurt because she won't go to anyone else,'" Susan said.
Hannah ran to their car, paused and then began to run again.
"I ran down there and when I got sight of her I called her and she stopped and turned around, but she was very hesitant, scared," Susan said. "I just kept talking to her, saying 'Come on, baby doll,' and all of the usual phrases that she'd recognize."
Susan stood stock-still and continued to coax Hannah as the dog inched toward her. Hannah was 30 feet away, then 20, then 10, but Susan stayed put.
"I had visions of getting right up to her and having her bolt," Susan said.
Finally, Susan took a few steps forward and Hannah plopped over.
"I grabbed her and then the balling started and Bob was crying and Brian was crying. We were all crying. Then we drove back to Cliff's house to show him and he started crying," Susan said.
They were amazed Hannah was in such good shape and gave her water and treats.
"I wished she could talk or we had a Go-Pro on her head because that would be an interesting adventure to see," Susan said. "We don't know how she stayed alive."
Noel, who confesses he was as teary-eyed as the Rosas, took pictures of the reunion.
"It was touching. There are so many predators out there and for that little dog to survive was a miracle," Noel said. "It was something else. I was shocked."
Since getting home, Hannah hasn't let Susan out of her sight. She even insisted on being in the bathroom while Susan showered.
Although she normally sleeps in her own bed, Hannah slept in their bed Tuesday night, Susan said.
"I kept waking up and looking at her, thinking, 'Is this a dream? Is she here?'" Susan said. "She just slept like a baby. Even now she's exhausted."
Off to the vet
During a visit to the vet's first thing Wednesday morning they learned Hannah dropped a full pound during her adventure. She went from 9 pounds, 6 ounces, to 8 pounds, 6 ounces.
The vet treated Hannah's scraped-up paws, removed the cactus needles she wasn't able to get herself and declared the dog remarkably fit.
Although already spoiled, Susan said Hannah will likely be treated like a princess for awhile.
"People are saying we should change her name to Lucky," she said.
As for Noel, Mason, the golf course grounds keepers and all of the others who helped, the Rosas said they'll be invited to a special Happy Hour at the golf course soon as a "Thank you."
At one point, the Rosas flagged down a Pima County Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers vehicle to ask for help. As it turned out, the women were already looking for Hannah.
"It go to the point very few people we talked to didn't know about her," Susan said. "We would never have found her without all of the help we had."