The 2021 monsoon is inching closer to becoming the second-wettest in Tucson’s history, with a few more chances for rain this week before the season officially ends Thursday.
Scattered thunderstorms over the weekend brought another 0.27 inches of rain to Tucson International Airport, the area’s official recording location, bringing this season’s rainfall total to 12.78 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Despite the slight increase, the 2021 monsoon still ranks as the third-wettest since records began in 1895.
To become the second-wettest monsoon, Tucson would need to receive just over 0.30 inches by the end of day Thursday. The current second-wettest monsoon rolled through in 1955, bringing 13.08 inches of rain.
To take first place and become the wettest monsoon on record, Tucson would need to get another 1.07 inches of rain. Currently, the 1964 monsoon remains the all-time wettest with 13.84 inches of rainfall.
The monsoon runs June 15 through Sept. 30.
September rainfall totals have been about half an inch below Tucson’s average, according to NWS data, and the month brought far less monsoon activity than previous months.
July saw 8.06 inches of rainfall, and August brought 3.85 inches, compared to this month’s running total of 0.7 inches.
But there’s still time for this year’s monsoon to leave its mark.
The NWS is forecasting about a 50 percent chance of rain Wednesday night into Thursday, with scattered thunderstorms expected to round out the season on Sept. 30, and 40 percent chance of rain.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.