BP

A U.S. Border Patrol agent reportedly shot and injured someone near the Santa Cruz-Pima county line on Sunday night.

In a brief statement, the Border Patrol said one of its agents "was involved in a use-of-force incident while investigating a human smuggling event in the area of I-19 south of Amado." The incident occurred at about 9:50 p.m., the statement said.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?