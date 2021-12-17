If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
A driver was airlifted to a Tucson hospital Friday after a t-bone crash on the Duval Mine Road overpass that backed up traffic on Interstate 19 for about three hours, officials said.
A Sahuarita police spokesman said a vehicle headed eastbound on Duval Mine Road apparently ran a red light and was struck by a vehicle turning left onto the southbound I-19 on-ramp, pushing it into a light pole.
A Green Valley Fire District spokesman said the crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. and the driver of the car that went into the pole had to be extricated using the jaws of life “for an extended amount of time.”
He was flown to a Tucson hospital with serious injuries. The other driver was not injured. Both were wearing seat belts, and the light pole was not damaged.
The crash led to the closure of north and southbound off-ramps and the southbound on-ramp, backing up traffic trying to exit at northbound Sahuarita Road. Sahuarita police reopened the ramps about 6:20 p.m.
