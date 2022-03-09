When Mike Finkelstein reflects on how his love for music began, he may tell you he was inspired by his father, who played clarinet and exposed him to records at a young age, or the music class he took in fourth grade. But his most significant source of musical inspiration may have come from a Kleenex commercial he saw as a child featuring musician Harry James.
"He (James) was playing his trumpet, and he had his Kleenex wrapped around his bell. I was so impressed. It was designed to show the strength of Kleenex no matter how hard or how high Harry James plays, the Kleenex was able to stay without tearing," he said.
Finkelstein has been playing the trumpet ever since, and entertaining audiences before and after his arrival in Green Valley in 1995. But an upcoming performance will be unique in that it features a premiere of a song he wrote in the 1960s.
But you will have to watch the performance for background information on the song's origin.
"Well, let me just say it will be a surprise," Finkelstein said. "I would like that person to be surprised when it happens."
"Mike Finkelstein and Friends" headlines the season finale of Green Valley’s Got Talent, joining several acts and emcee Larry Worster.
During the pandemic
The nationwide COVID-19 shutdown in early 2020 affected everybody, including musicians.
"When I saw that things were being shut down and there were not going to be any performances, it was a real downer, 'What am I going to do?'" he said.
Like musicians around the world, Finkelstein had to find clever ways to share his music in the heart of the pandemic. When he and his wife, Joyce, saw Italian musicians on television playing music from their balconies for their neighbors, they hatched a plan for Mike to do something similar in Green Valley.
"I started playing outside on my patio immediately after the shutdown in March of 2020, and we eventually took it inside, and my wife went on Facebook Live every weekday, Monday through Friday," he said. "I would put it on an hour's worth of music, and I would go through all the music — I have quite a bit of music — and just do a one-man show."
Finkelstein resumed playing shows in front of live audiences at senior living homes in early 2021, but he fondly remembers the experience.
"Thanks to my wife, we were able to connect with a lot of people, and we'd sometimes have as many as 40 people online," he said. "For me, it was a way to channel my love of music and also to give something back to the community."
What to expect
The core members of "Mike Finkelstein and Friends" consists of him on trumpet and Carl Tootle on piano, but the rest of the band varies depending on the show.
"I play parties, and I play all sorts of different events, and depending on what the crowd does, I put together a group of musicians based on who is available and what the budgetary needs are, but Carl is my main person," Finkelstein said.
For the lineup for the headlining the season finale of Green Valley's Got Talent, the band will also feature a special guest and two members from the GV's Got Talent house band, Hardscrabble Road: Bill Foraker on drums and Jim Nordstrom on bass.
"We're going to walk through some bossa nova, some swing jazz, some be-bop, and I am going to be introducing a composition of mine that I did back in, I think in the '60s when I was in school, and I just had an idea to write something down," Finkelstein said. "I believe this will be a world premiere which has never seen the light of day... I think we're going to do a rock-oriented tune, and then we have a special to finish out the program."
The set will give Finkelstein a chance to try something different and branch out.
"I'm thrilled to be able to share my love of music with the community and be able to try something that is a little bit different of a program because most of the time I play, its standards from the Great American Songbook or written out arrangements of Big Band tunes, he said. "This is an opportunity to put my own personal spin on my love of music, so I'm looking forward to sharing it with the Green Valley and Sahuarita community."