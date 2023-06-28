Michael Carreon smiles when he thinks back on his team's return to Tucson after falling to Taiwan in the nationally televised 1973 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
“So, we get back to Tucson and Jim Click Ford and all these people escorted us with a police escort from the airport," he said. "We went to one of the car dealerships. There were lights and sirens and there must have been maybe 3,000 people waiting for us at the airport. I want to say it was around 10 o'clock at night, and we stayed up until like midnight. It was nice to meet and greet everybody. That didn't stop there. We went to other main events in Tucson. Everywhere we went we felt like celebrities.”
On Nov. 12, his 1973 Cactus Little League team will be in the spotlight again as they are inducted into the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame, 50 years after a group of 12 year olds made a historic run.
"My initial thought, and that of other former members who saw the post (about the induction), was that it's about time," Carreon, who now lives in Sahuarita, said.
It's in his blood
Carreon, 62, grew up in a baseball family.
His father, Cam Carreon, played eight Major League Baseball seasons for the Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians and Baltimore Orioles from 1959-66. His younger brother, Mark, played 10 seasons in the big leagues.
Playing baseball for Cactus Little League on Tucson's east side came easy for Michael Carreon. He made the all-star team following the 1973 regular season and went on to post-season play.
Road to Williamsport
After winning four games in Tucson, the 1973 Cactus Little League all-star team moved on to the state tournament in Phoenix where they would win another four games to secure the state championship and qualify for the Western regionals in San Bernardino, California, where Carreon was born.
"I had a bunch of family there. Cousins, aunts, uncles, my dad, my mom, everybody was there to cheer for us and rooting us on, and we had four games there," he said. "This was where it started to get interesting because now we're playing against Oregon, we're playing against Montana, we're playing against Hawaii."
The Cactus team won a 1-0 squeaker in the championship game against California to qualify for the Little League World Series.
Their pitcher, future Major Leaguer Ed Vosberg, pitched a no-hit perfect game in the win.
When Carreon returned to the dugout as the game ended he found some of his teammates in tears. They had just been told they would be heading to Williamsport the following day to play in the Little League World Series.
The win over California would be the team's greatest challenge along the way to facing Taiwan in the Little League World Series final.
The big series
The 1973 Little League World Series took place Aug. 21-25 in Williamsport with four teams from the United States and four international teams.
The teams stayed in cabins at a nearby campground.
“So we get to the camp and it was the first time I ever saw fireflies, and they had cabins that we were all staying in. So, of course, everything was surreal," Carreon said. "We didn't know what to expect. We were in a different part of the country. It was kind of cloudy, humid. For a 12 year old, coming out of the heat of Arizona, it was a big experience."
Arizona strolled to the single-elimination championship game, defeating New York and Michigan by a combined score of 12-1 before meeting its match against Taiwan.
From 1972 to 1974, Taiwan dominated the Little League World Series, outscoring opponents 112–2. Taiwan and all non-U.S. teams were banned after the 1974 Little League World Series before Little League Baseball repealed the international ban a year later.
Little League Baseball initially cited travel costs and nationalism in the tournament as the reason for the ban on non-U.S. teams, but many had suspected Taiwan's players to be above the age limit.
Prior to the championship game, Carreon remembers how the team got its first glimpse of the Taiwanese players. The Cactus coaching staff didn’t want the team to see them play for fear of intimidation.
“We saw them as they were going to lunch or whatever. They were marching like a kind of a military unit type of thing. Little professionals is what they looked like,” Carreon said.
He remembers the surreal moments leading up to the game as the audience filed into the stadium and dragon dancers took to the outfield.
"It was like a dream, and here we were playing in the Little League field, warming up and getting ready. The crowd kept trickling in, and they said there must have been about 15,000 people in attendance, not to mention the TV audience," he said.
That's when the team saw Taiwan's starting pitcher warming up.
“We did our warmups, our routine. Our coaches were real rigid about our pregame warmups, so nothing changed there until we saw the pitcher warming up, and then we knew that, ‘Hey, this guy's throwing some heat.’”
Cactus held Taiwan at bay early on.
Starting pitcher Mike Fimbers fought through a fever, baffling Taiwan's batters with his pitching before the coaching staff decided to take him out of the game so as not to jeopardize his health. The game was tied at zero through three innings.
Reliever Mike Martinez didn't fare nearly as well. The pitching change also moved Carreon from right field to shortstop.
"They liked hard-throwing pitchers. So all of a sudden, I'm playing shortstop. I made a couple of really good plays, and they started to tee off on Martinez," Carreon said. "I think they hit like three home runs in one inning, and for them, it was like batting practice."
Taiwan went on to beat Arizona, 12-0. It didn't allow a run or a hit in the entire tournament.
Lasting memories
America's Little League team lost, but they didn't feel like losers.
"We didn't absorb the fact that we just played for the world title at the time," Carreon said.
After the game, Arizona returned to the campground, where they watched the delayed tape aired on ABC's Wide World of Sports before getting the grand tour of the area.
“They took us to the Baltimore Orioles game that was nearby. They took us to the White House. They took us to the mint, where they made money. Those are the three that I really remember.”
Carreon went on to attend Rincon High School in Tucson, where he played on the baseball team. The University of New Mexico offered him a full-ride baseball scholarship but he opted to join the Navy.
Though some former teammates and coaches have since passed on, Carreon looks forward to seeing old faces at the Pima County Hall of Fame induction ceremony this fall.
As for memories of the Little League World Series, the moment in time will forever hold a special place for Carreon.
"I would say it was a lifetime experience that I was glad to be a part of. I was very grateful, and I was lucky to be talented enough to play on the team. To play among some really good ballplayers and our family and friends' support was awesome.”