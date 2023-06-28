Michael

Micheal Carreon holds the 1973 Cactus Little League team photo.

 Kevin Murphy

Michael Carreon smiles when he thinks back on his team's return to Tucson after falling to Taiwan in the nationally televised 1973 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“So, we get back to Tucson and Jim Click Ford and all these people escorted us with a police escort from the airport," he said. "We went to one of the car dealerships. There were lights and sirens and there must have been maybe 3,000 people waiting for us at the airport. I want to say it was around 10 o'clock at night, and we stayed up until like midnight. It was nice to meet and greet everybody. That didn't stop there. We went to other main events in Tucson. Everywhere we went we felt like celebrities.”

Team photo

The 1973 Cactus Little League team photo. Michael Carreon is in the front row, second from left.
Game photo

The 1973 Little League World Series championship game between the United States and Taiwan aired on ABC's Wide World of Sports.


Kevin Murphy | 520-547-9747

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?