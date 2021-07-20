Robert Cook: It was watching U.S. gymnast Simone Biles at the 2016 Olympics. She has a great personality and is great overall.
Gary McGowan: I remember watching the U.S. ice hockey team win over the Soviet Union in 1980.
Jim Bradley: It was when the U.S. ice hockey team won over Russia.
Hailey Stevens: I always like to watch the U.S. women’s gymnastics team.
John Rinehart: It was when the U.S. beat the Soviet Union in ice hockey on Feb. 22, 1980, and then beat Finland on Feb. 24 to win the gold medal.