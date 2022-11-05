Cutter and Carew

Cutter, left, and Carew Papritz hit the slopes on a skiing trip in Park City, Utah.

 Carew Papritz

You might be hard-pressed to find a certified ski patroller in Southern Arizona, let alone Green Valley, but we now have two.

Cutter Papritz, 16, became a volunteer junior member of the Mount Lemmon Ski Patrol after passing the National Ski Patrol OEC course (Outdoor Emergency Care) on Oct. 8.

Cutter on spinal board

Cutter Papritz as a patient on a spinal board getting ready for transport on the toboggan during the National Ski Patrol Outdoor Emergency Course.
Cutter Mount Lemmon

Cutter skis at Ski Valley on Mt. Lemmon whenever he gets a chance. 
Cutter's certification

Cutter's NSP OEC Certificate of Achievement. 


