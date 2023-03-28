ENTIRE GROUP.JPG

The Refugee Resettlement Task Force of Green Valley's United Methodist Church pose with the family they're co-sponsoring, with support from Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest. From left, Jack Hewatt, Maryori, 10, Bryan, 22, Juana, Bill Vorhees, Oscar, David Flatt and Nancy Flatt.   

 Mary Glen Hatcher | Green Valley News

Sixteen years ago, a Salvadoran family fled their home in search of safety and a better life.

Now, that family’s journey is beginning a new chapter in Tucson, with help from a few dedicated volunteers in Green Valley.

Bryan, Maryori, Juana and Oscar are settling in Tucson as part of a refugee resettlement program. The family fled El Salvador over a decade ago, and is being sponsored in the U.S. through a partnership with Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest and Green Valley residents. 


