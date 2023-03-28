Sixteen years ago, a Salvadoran family fled their home in search of safety and a better life.
Now, that family’s journey is beginning a new chapter in Tucson, with help from a few dedicated volunteers in Green Valley.
The team out of Green Valley’s United Methodist Church, dubbed the “Refugee Resettlement Task Force,” is now hoping to extend the same welcoming hands to even more refugees resettling in Southern Arizona by inviting the broader community to join in.
Meet the family
Nurturing a deep passion for baking, Oscar, 58, owned and operated a successful bakery in El Salvador for many years.
But after facing intense pressures and extortions from criminal gangs, Oscar decided to flee the country with his wife, Juana, and young son, Bryan, in 2009.
They sought safety first in Guatemala, staying and working there for nearly 14 years, where they also added a baby girl, Maryori, to the family.
But even their new home in Guatemala was no haven, as the family quickly realized they still faced very real and present threats lurking just over the border in El Salvador.
With assistance from The UN Refugee Agency, Oscar and his family were able to gain refugee status in Guatemala in November 2022, and soon after were offered an opportunity to move to the United States; they immediately took it.
“When we came here, we barely had the clothes on our back,” Juana said through a translator. “We didn’t have anything, but God helped us.”
As the family awaited arrangements for their resettlement in the U.S., the wheels were already turning in Green Valley.
Meet the team
David Flatt, one of the members of UMC’s Refugee Resettlement Task Force, said it was a book club discussion in December that created the first spark.
“A small group of members of our church read and discussed the book, "The God Who Sees" by Karen Gonzalez, who was herself a refugee,” Flatt wrote in an email.
“Then, we kind of said to each other, ‘Maybe we need to do something about this.’ That led to research over several months about the opportunities to work with refugee or asylee (those seeking asylum) families.”
The group eventually landed on partnering with Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest (LSS) in co-sponsoring Oscar and his family.
LSS and its community volunteers focus on building self-reliant foundations for about 400 refugees in the Southwest each year, with services that include pre-arrival housing, case management, educational and employment support and youth mentorship.
But before the family officially arrived in Tucson on Jan. 12, the group – which includes Bill Vorhees, Jack Hewatt and David and Nancy Flatt – had some work to do.
With help from LSS, the Salvation Army, the White Elephant, congregation members and other friends, the team worked to furnish the family’s new apartment in Tucson and collect household items to welcome them upon their arrival to Arizona.
“As a team, we really try to play to people's strengths,” Flatt said.
“Some of our people organize better, some of us are more into hospitality things, and some are better Spanish speakers. We've also had quite a few people who have contributed material goods, furniture, quilts and made other things for the family,” he said.
In their capacity as co-sponsors, the team works to support not only the material needs of the family, but also the social and emotional needs of newly arrived refugees.
In that way, they act as the family’s “first friends” and cultural navigators to make them more comfortable during what can often be a difficult transition in a new community.
Since arriving in Arizona, the team has continued to support the family with transportation for appointments, enrolling them in social services, finding employment, going to the library, grocery shopping and learning English.
“I’d say while LSS provides sort of the behind-the-scenes support, like case management, we’re kind of like the boots-on-the-ground. We’re here to help with all the day-to-day things, whatever their needs may be,” Flatt said.
‘On a new path’
After just two months in their new home, Oscar and his family are still settling into the Tucson community, but say for the first time in a while they feel safe enough to imagine a future here.
Oscar and Bryan, now 22, have both started work at a bakery in town, and are building up their English skills in classes several days a week.
“It’s a difficult moment for my family, but we’ve met many good people, and for this to be the first job I have in this country, it’s perfect,” Bryan said.
“My family is very blessed,” Oscar said through a translator. “We’re moving on, and we’re on a new path.”
But to those involved, it’s clear that sponsorship can be as meaningful to the sponsors as it is to the refugees.
Taking a collective responsibility for welcoming newcomers has brought neighbors together in a way that reanimates an entire community, and creates a sense of common purpose, Flatt explained.
“You know, in spite of a language barrier, we've all gotten to be really good friends. They’re a highly motivated family, and they’re very appreciative, and we’re just trying our best to understand where they’re at and what they need,” Flatt said.
“But I hope people see that this really is not about us. This is about people who need another home, and we're inviting folks in to help us with that…if we do have folks that want to come on board, some more bodies, then perhaps we can sponsor and welcome more individuals and families, because we know there is a need.”