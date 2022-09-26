For anyone who mourns tossing out stuff that’s taking up space, assemblage art could be a way to make use of it.
A new Santa Rita Art League special-interest group appeals to artists who enjoy using found and miscellaneous objects assembled into a three-dimensional art form.
Abstract, cubism, contemporary, impressionist, landscape and portraiture are a few popular art forms.
There’s also assemblage that became more widely known in the 1950s with French artist Jean Dubuffet.
Pablo Picasso, Marcel Duchamp and other artists had worked with found objects before Dubuffet. Duchamp was known as an artist who broke down boundaries between works of art and everyday objects.
What is assemblage?
Assemblage is a style of sculpture that introduces non-art objects into an art context.
It's an innovative way of creating art because it gives new meaning to everyday objects including paper, wire, wood, plastic, beads, leaves, cardboard and a variety of found items such as candy wrappers and pieces of jewelry that can be long lasting.
Assemblage is a three-dimensional version to collage. It’s a technique of creating art by adhering various materials—not usually associated with one another—onto one surface.
At a recent meeting with assemblage artists informal group leader Loralee Makela said the range of artists is varied — some enjoy collage, working with mixed media and some who find beauty using discarded items.
“Assemblage art includes found objects, using old jewelry and items found at garage sales," she said.
“There’s no theme or subject members need to follow but we might in the future. We’re creating the class together and looking forward to doing a show,” Makela said.
Assemblage artist Sue Bollig brought a gleaming, copper-colored heart she created that appeared to look heavy, but wasn’t.
“It’s made of papier-maché and it includes a piece from a necklace, fake seashells, and a starfish,” Bollig said with a grin.
Cheryl Schaeffer showed her colorful and creative assemblage work titled “Three Little Kittens and Other Stories” that included an inkwell, artistic beadwork, the bottom of a table leg, faux leaves with red berries and a reddish butterfly.
Using part of a music-notes box that once held a new cell phone, Jean Makela added silver pieces of jewelry with faux turquoise and music notes to create an assemblage that had raised and lowered levels.
With a discarded corrugated carton as a base, Maria Mantia created a colorful assemblage using paper, small rocks, seashells and miscellaneous pieces. And using a gold frame she added gold lettering for a piece she named “My Happiness.”
Connie Butz designed a piece she titled “Flirtation.”
“I used miscellaneous stuff I put together and I had the frame. This was my first try,” she said.
The miscellaneous items included marbles, a butterfly, faux grapes, an embroidered pear and a 10-of-hearts playing card.
A small challenge was where a blue feather should be placed. Working with Loralee Makela, they held it in different places before deciding the upper right corner was ideal for completing the assemblage.
The GVR Santa Rita Art League Assemblage Art Group meets the second and fourth Friday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Art League’s studio at The Springs rec center. Must be a GVR member and Santa Rita Art League member (santaritaart.org).