Assemblage group leader Loralee Makela with Connie Butz, who used a variety of pieces in an assemblage she calls "Flirtation."

 Photos by Ellen Sussman Special to the Green Valley News

For anyone who mourns tossing out stuff that’s taking up space, assemblage art could be a way to make use of it.

A new Santa Rita Art League special-interest group appeals to artists who enjoy using found and miscellaneous objects assembled into a three-dimensional art form.

Sue Bollig's copper-colored heart is made of papier-maché.
Cheryl Schaeffer's assemblage piece includes an inkwell and the bottom of a table leg.
Marie Mantia shows off one very colorful assemblage creation.


