{p dir=”ltr”}{span}In Pima County, 369,494 people, or 35% of the population, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday. Of those, 254,254 have been fully vaccinated. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}In Arizona, 2,656,696 people, or 37% of the population, have received at least one dose. The number of people fully vaccinated, according to state health department data, is 1,812,090.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Here’s what we know about COVID-19 and vaccines this week. {/span}
{h3 dir=”ltr”}{span}J&J paused{/span}{/h3}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Pima County and the state paused distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following recommendations from the CDC after six cases of rare blood clots turned up amid the 6.8 million doses given out. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}An advisory panel for the CDC said during an emergency meeting Wednesday they did not have enough information to assess the potential risks, leaving it in limbo. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}{span}Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Friday downplayed concerns, saying, “The vast and overwhelming likelihood is that you will be just fine” if you received the vaccine. {/span}{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}The county has given out{/span} {span}24,600 doses of J&J and has not received any reports of adverse reactions. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}On Friday, state Health Director Cara Christ said they are hopeful the pause will be lifted next week when the CDC panel meets again. {/span}Christ said they have received no reports of the rare blood clots in the state.
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Once the CDC recommends unpausing J&J vaccines, Christ said they would be able to resume those vaccinations immediately. Providers who currently have doses of J&J were asked to hold onto them and could start giving them out right away. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}For those who had a J&J appointment that was canceled, Christ recommended they schedule an appointment for Pfizer or Moderna. {/span}The state is working to give doses of Pfizer and Moderna to providers who were allocated J&J.
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Christ reiterated the chance of having the severe reaction to J&J is one in a million. {/span}
{h3 dir=”ltr”}{span}UA has vaccine{/span}{/h3}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}The Arizona Department of Health Services on Friday opened up 7,000 first-dose appointments for next week at the University of Arizona site. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Appointment availability gets updated online throughout the day, and more same-day appointments are made available each day based on capacity.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}The UA site has drive-up and sit-down appointments available. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}People must be registered for an appointment to be seen. You can register at{/span} {span}podvaccine.azdhs.gov{/span}{span}. For registration assistance in English and Spanish, contact{/span} {span}602-542-1000 or 844-542-8201 or{/span} {span}covidhelp@arizona.edu{/span}{span}.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}So far, the UA site has administered more than 163,000 doses. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}On Friday, Christ said the UA POD and others have had thousands of open appointments. She said as demand for vaccine goes down, the state will look at making walk-up appointments available at PODS or pop up sites. {/span}
{h3 dir=”ltr”}{span}County PODs shift{/span}{/h3}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}There will be several shifts to the Kino vaccination site in Pima County due to warmer weather. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}The hours at the Kino Stadium site changed to 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. It is open Monday through Saturday. It now is only doing {/span}second-dose appointments.
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}The site will permanently close May 14 due to hot weather. On April 12, the county opened an indoor site across the street at Ajo Way at Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way, for first- and second-dose appointments. {/span}The UA POD is looking to shift to an indoor set-up by May. {span}To register, visit{/span} {span}podvaccine.azdhs.gov{/span}{span}. {/span}
{h3 dir=”ltr”}{span}Booster shots? {/span}{/h3}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Pfizer’s chief executive Albert Bourla said a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may be necessary. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}On Thursday, in previously recorded comments, Bourla said the additional dose was “likely” to be needed within a year of the initial two doses, and then annually after that. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}This week, Moderna also indicated it is working on a booster shot. Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said they hope to have the shots available by fall. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span} Moderna and Pfizer said their vaccines are highly effective in protecting against the virus for six months after the two doses. {/span}Johnson & Johnson has also said they anticipate the single shot being an annual vaccine.
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Christ said she is hopeful that by the time boosters or third doses are needed they will have enough vaccines to distribute to health care providers to administer to patients. {/span}
{h3 dir=”ltr”}{span}FEMA sites {/span}{/h3}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Two FEMA-run vaccine sites Pima County is trying to set up have been delayed again. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}After initially turning down FEMA PODS, the state changed its tune and requested that FEMA work directly with the county to manage and operate the PODS without the state. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}FEMA’s legal advisors have since come back and said they can’t work directly with the county without a contract among the three agencies. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}The state and county are currently negotiating terms of the IGA they were presented. {/span}Christ said once the contract is approved, it would delegate the authority to the county to work directly with FEMA.
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Christ said the allotment of 6,000 vaccines to those sites would be separate from the state allotment. {/span}She is hopeful the sites will be able to open in the beginning of May.
{h3 dir=”ltr”}{span}Arizona death rate {/span}{/h3}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Arizona has the sixth-highest death rate from COVID-19 in the country. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Since the pandemic began, Arizona’s rate is 235 deaths per 100,000 people. The average in the United States is 169 deaths per 100,000 people. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}New York City, listed separately from New York state, has the highest death rate, 380 deaths per 100,000. {/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}To view the CDC’s COVID-19 data, visit covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker. {/span}