Law officers involved in a four-day statewide DUI enforcement action over Thanksgiving weren’t as busy as last year, but the statistics don’t indicate travelers stayed home because of COVID-19.
According to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, 2,436 law enforcement personnel across the state made 9,407 traffic stops from Nov. 25-28. That’s down from 10,507 in 2019, when 2,539 officers took part.
Below are 2020 statistics with 2019 in parentheses.
•Total DUI arrests: 358 (330)
•DUI aggravated: 60 (37)
•DUI misdemeanor: 298 (293)
•DUI extreme (more than 0.15): 79 (64)
•Under 21 DUI arrests: 12 (11)
•Seat belt citations: 347 (206)
•Child restraint citations: 39 (37)
•Criminal speed citations (20 mph over posted or 85 mph regardless): 206 (136)
•Civil speeding: 2,333 (2,391)