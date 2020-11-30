Police

Law officers involved in a four-day statewide DUI enforcement action over Thanksgiving weren’t as busy as last year, but the statistics don’t indicate travelers stayed home because of COVID-19.

According to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, 2,436 law enforcement personnel across the state made 9,407 traffic stops from Nov. 25-28. That’s down from 10,507 in 2019, when 2,539 officers took part.

Below are 2020 statistics with 2019 in parentheses.

•Total DUI arrests: 358 (330)

•DUI aggravated: 60 (37)

•DUI misdemeanor: 298 (293)

•DUI extreme (more than 0.15): 79 (64)

•Under 21 DUI arrests: 12 (11)

•Seat belt citations: 347 (206)

•Child restraint citations: 39 (37)

•Criminal speed citations (20 mph over posted or 85 mph regardless): 206 (136)

•Civil speeding: 2,333 (2,391)

Join the online forum

Tags