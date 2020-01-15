Two Tucson residents were arrested Sunday night after an off-duty Sahuarita Police officer watched them walk out of the Fry's in Sahuarita with $800 worth of unpaid items.
The officer stopped Peter James Andrade, 38, and Joy Lynn Jacobs, 66, in the parking lot and called for backup, Lt. Sam Almodova said.
The officers discovered Andrade was wanted on several failure-to-appear in court warrants out of Tucson and Globe, and Jacobs had heroin in her possession, according to police.
The two face shoplifting and various drug charges.