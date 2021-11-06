Retirees Len and Leslie Lendvoy had just moved into their newly built home in Tubac last January after becoming captivated by the area’s breathtaking beauty.
Then almost as quickly as it began, the party was over.
They are among the Canadians who were booted back home due to what since has become a worldwide pandemic that prompted travel restrictions by both countries.
The British Columbia transplants began visiting the Southwest 12 years ago after they retired and bought a horse ranch in rural B.C., playing on their shared love of animals.
Realizing managing a farm and traveling was hard to juggle, they eventually quit ranching and searched for a home in the Southwest, bypassing Yuma, where Len’s parents once wintered, and the growing cities of Palm Springs and Scottsdale. Tucson, particularly its posh Ventana Canyon development, tickled their fancy.
There they bought a place. But with the city slowly spreading, a side trip to Tubac won their hearts with its small size, community feel and focus on the arts, particularly for Leslie, whose paintings are now featured in a local.
“Everyone is so collaborative and encouraging here. We made some offers during the recession but foreclosures and short sales were not options for foreigners,” Len said. They got no calls to seal a deal as they hung out in Rocky Point waiting.
So they decided to build and found a nice site in Tubac. Construction commenced while they stayed in Amado before moving in last winter, staying three months before the order to leave. They haven’t been back since the border closed in spring 2020.
With news of the U.S. reopening the border at Canada, allowing vaccinated travelers to cross again starting Nov. 8, the Lendvoys are heading down the highway Nov. 10 to avoid what they expect will be a heavy crush opening day, to reach here by the weekend.
“We checked the weather, it’s always sunny,” Len said. “We’re looking forward.”
They and many others are eagerly anticipating a strong tourist season.
Comeback plan
During the COVID slowdown, Tubac has weathered the pandemic months “pretty well” thanks to a grant created by Arizona’s Office of Tourism. It provides help from an Oregon group of consultants who also helped with the Office of Tourism recovery and focused on local regionalism, said Ivan Drechsler.
He is a Tubac resident who recently sold the five-unit Tubac Country Inn he and his wife owned for 16 years, and also headed Tubac Chamber of Commerce. Drechsler spoke highly of the assistance; he took part in an exercise on how to navigate a pandemic, he said. A smart move for the inn was removing the breakfast offering of the former B&B and just operate as an inn with coffee.
With Tubac’s draw to city folk seeking respite in rural settings, “we were perfect for that,” he said. The result was a campaign tailored to just such a place. “More the issue for us was people power, which certainly hurt people because we couldn’t keep everything supported in the services, limiting hours for restaurants, for example.”
He attributed much of the increase in visitor interest to a plan that invites them to come, stay longer, and consequently shop more.
“On a staycation, you don’t need to be in an enclosed mall, you can use the trail, walk around," he said.
On a survey of newcomers to Phoenix that drew 1,500 responses about what people like about Tubac, respondents listed the village experience, art and history.
Four hundred had never been to Tubac before, possibly because they’re new, Drechsler said.
Dorn Homes, a popular regional builder, has “taken off” since recently returning from Prescott and Sedona.
“I think most of the movement and recovery is about the growth of Tucson and Phoenix. Marana is also booming," he said.
It contributed to the best shoulder-season September Drechsler's inn has had since the couple has bought it. He sees light at the end of the economic instability tunnel, he said.
“You have to be a DMO (destination-marketing organization), which has evolved to destination management organization (being that) you can’t just look at marketing and attracting visitors without considering the impact on an area. Now efforts are being spent on managing the destination and encouraging visitors to use the program," he said.
Another grant for $32,000 is helping support Tubac’s November festival, Black Friday, Saturday and Sunday unlike previous festivals that drew 200 vendors and countless shoppers. Instead, it will be mini-scale, all businesses are expected to be open, and there will be fine arts displays and a wine festival featuring an Elgin winery, and tastings at several restaurants.
Ironically, the effort started with a USDA grant in March 2020, designed to permit the charging of an occupancy tax in a rural area, which hadn’t been done, Drechsler said. When the commensurate legislation didn’t materialize, the money had to be returned.
“So we got the branding out of it but not the tax,” which helped engage residents, businesses and visitors, he said. Also, a new logo.
“We’re moving back to normal gradually,” he said. While demand’s been high for weddings at the local golf resort, most haven’t recovered to a full seven days again.
Through grant money authorized by Gov. Ducey to bolster tourist activity, Drechsler's inn was the only one in Santa Cruz County designated a marketing organization, a new tourism-office requirement to qualify for rural programs. It provided half of his marketing expenses — basically advertising — with the state paying the balance.
Feeling positive
A number of Canadians have bought up in Casa Grade and Drechsler anticipates they'll bring visiting friends down on day trips.
He predicts those with homes in Tubac will probably be down soon doing fix-ups, but “it’s a question of how much time they’ll spend before they venture out again.”
Randy Graf, president/CEO of the Green Valley-Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce, noted that last season, even Midwesterners stayed away, likely thinking that COVID isolation wouldn’t be thrilling in either location, so bagged their usual trip to Arizona.
Friday, Sarah Vickery, operations manager at Tubac Center of the Arts, and crew were welcoming back some Midwest returnees already, perhaps an indicator that Canadians too will be back en force.
“We have been, of course, not back to normal – there’s still masks — but we’re back to outdoor events and programming. It’s so nice having people in the building again. We are ready, yes for a new normal of business.”
She also recalled a recently modified summer program for kids, pared to a half-day and limited in number.
Center Executive Director Karen Topping’s already seeing an increase in visitor traffic and pleased with sales.
“We’re being very prudent” with COVID protocols, she said. Lots of community events are scheduled.
“It’s something positive. I’m pleased to see the uptick and am excited.”
There’s also efforts afoot to enhance international relations, to get the Mexican Consulate participating in art activities to foster cross-border interaction, cultural understanding and commerce.
“It was difficult with no walking across (the border) on Morley Avenue with the long lines and increased security,” Topping said. “Businesses suffered. Now people are crossing again to visit La Roca,” the popular Sonora restaurant.
“What’s heartening about this is that people, with strength, are getting through it.”
Shop owner Lincoln Wilson of Tubac Old World Imports said he loves that Canadians can now return, but that the current exchange rate ($1 Canadian= 81 cents U.S.) won’t help them get deals, and with costlier shipping on top of what they lose on a purchase of a $6,000 rug, it can be a deal-breaker. But next door at wife Paula’s Wild Rose card and gift shop, business is active.
The key to surviving summer, slow even without COVID, is simply to be open, said artist and Art Gallery H owner Karl W. Hoffman.
COVID is saving him in a way by offsetting what otherwise would’ve been losses, allowing him time to establish an e-commerce system. And during COVID, visitors who did come generally drove so were not hurried to leave; weather elsewhere was crummy so they hesitated to go back; and many stayed to get vaccinated.
“I’ve been here 10 years and learned there’s no rhyme or reason when your big sale day will be,” Hoffman said.
Galleries can have problems with supply-chain issues, but because their merchandise generally doesn’t occupy a lot of container space, it isn’t as bad as for other goods. His gallery is stocked and ready for an onslaught.
Stability is “starting to creep back,” Hoffman said. “It’s the ebb and tide of being in retail."