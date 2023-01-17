NWS Freeze.png

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a freeze watch for the Tucson metro area, western Pima County and southeast Pinal County. Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing each morning through the weekend. 

Get ready to cover your plants.

Southeast Arizona is bracing for more cold weather, at least through the end of the week, as a winter storm system continues to dump cold air, rain and snow across the state.



Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

