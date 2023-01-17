Get ready to cover your plants.
Southeast Arizona is bracing for more cold weather, at least through the end of the week, as a winter storm system continues to dump cold air, rain and snow across the state.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a morning freeze watch Thursday through Sunday for the Tucson metro area, western Pima County and southeastern Pinal County as temperatures are expected dip below freezing each day.
An additional hard freeze risk (where temperatures drop to 28 or below) has also been issued for the Tucson metro area for Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Over the next few days, Green Valley is expected to see widespread frost, mostly in the mornings, with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the mid-20s through Sunday.
NWS is cautioning residents in lower desert areas to protect their property ahead of the cold front by bringing pets and sensitive plants indoors, and covering exposed piping or outdoor plants that cannot be moved.
While the system isn’t expected to bring much precipitation to the Green Valley area, the mountains north and east of Tucson – including the Catalinas, the Pinalenos and the White Mountains – and some high elevation valleys in Graham, Greenlee and Pinal counties could see some some snow to close out the week.
According to the NWS, Friday will hold the best chances for wintry perception in those areas, with totals up to three inches possible above 6,000 feet, and snow dustings up to one inch between 4,000 and 6,000 feet.
Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
