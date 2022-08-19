Purchase Access

Green Valley got a soaking on Friday and was headed that direction mid-day Saturday, but the numbers from the National Weather Service in Tucson don’t tell that story.

According to the NWS, Tucson International Airport, the closes measuring spot for rain to Green Valley, had 0.26 inches on Friday.



Brianna McCord | 520-547-9747

