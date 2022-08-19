Green Valley got a soaking on Friday and was headed that direction mid-day Saturday, but the numbers from the National Weather Service in Tucson don’t tell that story.
According to the NWS, Tucson International Airport, the closes measuring spot for rain to Green Valley, had 0.26 inches on Friday.
Green Valley and Sahuarita have historically reported vastly different measurements across the communities from backyard rain gauges— it’s about 15 miles from Pima Mine Road (north boundary of Sahuarita) to the Canoa Road exit. On Friday, some residents reported as high as 1.5 inches in parts of Green Valley.
Rob Howlett with the National Weather Service said some parts of the southern Tucson area, including the airport, have been much drier than normal while most other places have seen a lot of rain activity.
At 11:30 a.m. Saturday, he said Green Valley was headed toward an active day and evening. A flash flood watch was in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday night.
As of Friday, the airport had measured 2.29 inches of rain for the monsoon season that began June 15. Howlett said 3.66 inches would be considered average by this point.
He said Green Valley has been “about normal or above for the season.”
This weekend could change that.
Remnants of a tropical system from the Gulf of Mexico, which later moved into the Gulf of California, and storms in the upper atmosphere moved into the area, prompting briefings Thursday and Friday from the NWS in Tucson.
The chief concern was flash flooding because the ground already was saturated from recent rainfall.
In Friday’s briefing, the NWS said the area is experiencing a highly unusual amount of rain for August.
“This is really an anomalous event,” Howlett said. “We don’t normally see rainfall like this.”
The total monsoon rainfall in Tucson last year was 12.79 inches, making it the third-wettest monsoon since 1895, when records first started being kept.
With a month and half left in the monsoon, NWS hopes future storms may bring a few more inches, but are not holding their breath for large totals.
“Looking at it, it just looks like it’s not going to happen,” NWS meteorologist Kevin Strongman said Friday.
Sept. 30 marks the end of the monsoon.
Sunday will bring a 70 percent chance of thunderstorms in the morning and a high near 80 degrees.
Looking towards the rest of the week, temperatures will rise up to around 90 degrees and chances of thunderstorms will remain around 30 to 50 percent.
