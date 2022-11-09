A nude man holding a knife approached a woman taking a shower at the GVR Las Campanas Recreation Center on Wednesday morning and fled when she screamed, according to GVR and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
Witnesses in the pool area reported seeing a man running from the center at 565 W. Belltower Drive. Nobody was injured.
PCSD Lt. Paul Hill said nobody was in custody as of about 3:30 p.m. and that deputies were canvassing the area. The rec center has no security cameras, according to a release from Green Valley Recreation, and the man has not been identified. GVR said employees are reviewing card reader information from gates leading to the locker rooms.
“Based on information we have at this time, it seems unlikely that the man entered the facility using a member card,” according to the GVR release. “If he used a card to gain access, he most likely entered using a guest card, or using a member card in an unauthorized manner. He may have not used a card at all, but entered through a door or gate (most likely the south gate leading to the sports courts) along with or shortly behind an authorized member or guest.”
The Sheriff’s Department said they expected to release more information later Wednesday.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone