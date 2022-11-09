GVR

Las Campanas Rec Center

A nude man holding a knife approached a woman taking a shower at the GVR Las Campanas Recreation Center on Wednesday morning and fled when she screamed, according to GVR and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses in the pool area reported seeing a man running from the center at 565 W. Belltower Drive. Nobody was injured.



