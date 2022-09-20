Proposition 128
What it says: This constitutional amendment would allow the Legislature to amend, divert funds from, or supersede an initiative or referendum measure enacted by the people of Arizona if the measure is found to contain illegal or unconstitutional language by the Arizona or United States Supreme Court.
A yes vote will: Support this constitutional amendment to allow the Arizona State Legislature to amend or repeal voter-approved ballot initiatives if any portion has been declared unconstitutional or illegal by the Arizona Supreme Court or the U.S. Supreme Court.
A no vote will: Oppose this constitutional amendment, and continue to require the state Legislature to propose a ballot measure to amend or repeal a voter-approved ballot initiative, including cases where part of the initiative has been declared invalid
As of 2021, the Legislature cannot amend or repeal voter-approved ballot initiatives due to Prop. 105 (also known as the Voter Protection Act), with exceptions for changes that further the measure’s purpose and receive a three-fourths vote in each legislative chamber. Before Prop. 105, the Arizona State Legislature could amend or repeal voter-approved ballot initiatives and referendums.
Proposition 129
What it says: The constitutional amendment would limit a ballot initiative measure to a single subject and require that subject be expressed in the title of the initiative measure. The measure would also require the initiative’s subject to be expressed in the ballot title, or else the missing subject would be considered void.
A yes vote will: Supports this constitutional amendment to require that citizen-initiated ballot measures embrace a single subject. The ballot measure would add the same single-subject language that’s in place for legislative statutes (found in Section 13 of Article 4 of the Arizona Constitution) to Section 1, which applies to citizen-initiated statutes.
A no vote will: Oppose this constitutional amendment, and continue to allow citizen-initiated ballot measures to embrace more than one subject. The single-subject rule would continue to apply to legislative statutes.
Proposition 130
What it says: The constitutional amendment would consolidate four sections of the state Constitution regarding property tax exemptions into a single section; remove the constitutional determinations of the amounts of certain property tax exemptions; and allow property tax exemptions for resident veterans with disabilities, widows and widowers regardless of when they became Arizona residents
A yes vote will: Repeal Article IX, Sections 2, 2.1, 2.2 and 2.3 in Arizona’s Constitution and amend Article IX of the Constitution by adding a new, simplified Section 2. Among other things, the simplified Section 2 will eliminate several constitutional limits on property tax exemptions for veterans and widows. For example, currently, if assessed property belonging to a veteran, widow or permanently disabled adult in Arizona is valued at over $5,000, there are no property tax exemptions.
According to the text, the Legislature may determine the qualifications for, and the amount of, the exemptions, though none are explicitly stated in this measure. A person would not be eligible for exemption under more than one category as a widow, widower, person with a total and permanent disability or veteran with a disability
A no vote will: Keep Article IX, Section 2 of the Arizona Constitution the same.
Proposition 131
What it says: This constitutional amendment would create a new executive officer who would be elected on a joint ticket with the governor and succeed to the office of governor in the event of the governor’s death, removal from office, or disability to discharge the duties of the office.
A yes vote will: Amend Article V, Sections 1, 6 and 9 of the state constitution. Beginning with the election for the term of office that starts 2027, each nominee for the office of governor in Arizona will name a lieutenant governor nominee to run on a joint ticket in the general election. Similar to the U.S. presidential election, a single vote for the nominee for governor shall constitute a vote for that nominee’s ticket, which includes their nominee for lieutenant governor.
The lieutenant governor shall succeed to the office of governor in the event of the governor’s death, resignation, removal or disability to discharge the duties of the office, until a successor is elected.
In the event of the death, resignation or removal from office of the lieutenant governor, the governor shall appoint a person to serve as lieutenant governor, subject to approval by a majority vote of the members of each house of the Legislature.
If a vacancy occurs in the office of the governor with or during the vacancy in the office of the lieutenant governor, the secretary of state, the attorney general, the state treasurer, or the superintendent of public instruction shall, in the order named, succeed the office of governor.
A no vote will: Keep the current line of succession in place. Currently, the secretary of state would succeed to the office of governor in the event of the governor’s death, resignation, removal or disability to discharge duties of the office.
Proposition 132
What it says: This constitutional amendment would require that an initiative or referendum to approve a tax receives 60% of the vote cast to become law.
As of 2022, ballot measures in Arizona are approved when a simple majority (50.01%) of voters approve them.
A yes vote will: Support the constitutional amendment to require a 60% vote for voters to pass ballot measures to approve taxes. All other initiatives, referendums and legislatively referred measures would continue to require a simple majority for approval.
A no vote will: Oppose this constitutional amendment, thus continuing to require a simple majority vote for all ballot measures.
Proposition 209
What it says: The law would reduce maximum interest rates on medical debt from 10% to 3% annually; increase the amount of certain assets exempt from debt collection; annually adjust exemptions for inflation beginning 2024; and allow courts to reduce the amount of disposable earnings garnished in cases of extreme economic hardship.
A yes vote will: Generally increase the amount of money and the value of certain assets that are exempt from debt collection, which in the case of “homesteads” increases from $150,000 to $400,000 in value that can be exempt and the person(s) is entitled to hold. A majority of these exemption values would also be pegged to inflation and adjusted annually beginning in 2024.
A no vote will: Keep the maximum interest rates on medical debt at 10% annually, and keep the caps on certain asset value exemptions in place.
Proposition 211
What it says: The law would require entities and persons spending over $50,000 on statewide campaigns or $25,000 on other campaigns (“covered persons”), not including personal monies and business income, to disclose the original donor of contributions over $5,000; and create additional reporting and enforcement provisions for campaign media spending. According to the text of the proposed act, it’s intended to “prevent corruption and to assist Arizona voters in making informed election decisions by securing their right to know the source of monies used to influence Arizona elections.”
A yes vote will: If approved by voters, the act will require “covered persons” to regularly report donor information (for campaign media spending during an election cycle as outlined above) to the Secretary of State’s Office, including the identity, mailing address and position of the person or persons who control the traceable monies and how they are spent, and their connection to the “covered person.” The act will apply to all elections and contributions that occur after the effective date, and violators will be subject to “significant civil penalties,” which could be at least, and not more than three times, the amount of the undisclosed or improperly disclosed contribution.
A no vote will: Leave ARS Title 16 - Elections and Electors (Chapter 6 - Campaign Contributions and Expenses) as is.
Proposition 308
What it says: This law would allow Arizona students, regardless of immigration status, to be eligible for financial aid at state universities and community colleges and in-state tuition if they graduated from and attended a public or private high school or home school equivalent, for two years in Arizona.
A yes vote will: Expand in-state tuition rates at any university under the jurisdiction of the Arizona Board of Regents or at any community college to all students who attended public, private or a homeschool-equivalent high school while in Arizona for at least two years, and all students who have graduated from any public or private high school in Arizona or obtained a high school equivalent diploma in Arizona.
A no vote will: Keep non-resident student exemptions in place. Currently, a person who is not a citizen/legal resident of the U.S., or who is “without lawful immigration status,” is not entitled to classification as an in-state student or county resident.
Proposition 309
What it says: This law would require voters to write their birthdate, government-issued identification number and signature on a concealed early ballot affidavit; require photo identification to vote in-person; and require the Arizona Department of Transportation to provide without charge a non-operating identification license to individuals who request one for voting purposes.
Though voting by mail is used by over 75% of Arizona voters, this law states additional safeguards are needed to “reduce the opportunity for illegal votes, illegitimate vote or fraudulent votes to occur.”
The proposal draws a distinction between how Arizona law treats identification requirements for in-person voters and for early-by-mail voters, claiming that “signatures are not a form of identification and are a subjective measure that can lead to some legal votes being rejected and illegal votes being accepted.”
A yes vote will: Require a photo ID to vote in-person, and additional voter identification for mail-in voting in Arizona, including the voter’s date of birth, and either the last four digits of the voter’s social security number or the voter’s driver’s license or nonoperating identification license number. Voters will continue to have a period during which they can correct or provide the proper voter identification to have their ballot counted, if they inadvertently failed to do so.
A no vote will: Keep current voting identification requirements in Arizona in place, which include: proof of identification to register to vote, proof of identification for voting in-person at the polls, at an early voting center and at an emergency voting center before casting a ballot. For in-person voting in Arizona, voters have the option of presenting a photo ID OR two forms of identification without a photo, which can include a rent or utility bill, a bank statement or a voter registration card. All forms of ID must be unexpired and must show your name and address that reasonably matches your voter registration. Early mail-in voting will still require the voter to complete and sign the ballot and affidavit.
Proposition 310
What it says: The law would establish a Fire District Safety Fund to be funded via an increase of one-tenth of one percent to the state’s transaction privilege (sales) and use tax from Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2042. The fund would support the state’s 144 fire districts with monthly disbursements, with the goals of protecting access to emergency services in rural, underfunded areas of the state.
From the measure: “Fire districts in this state are critically underfunded, leading to personnel and equipment shortages and extremely long response times in many areas of the state. To ensure that fire districts can provide prompt and effective emergency services throughout the state, we must solve this funding crisis. This act would do so by imposing an additional sales and use tax increment of one-tenth of one percent, that is just one penny for every $10 you spend, for a period of 20 years.”
A yes vote will: Establish a Fire District Safety Fund, administered by the Arizona State Treasurer, to be distributed to fire districts in proportion to each district’s most recent finally equalized valuation of all property (not to exceed 3% of the total amount of monies transferred to all fire districts each month). Districts that received less than 3% in the first distribution would get additional leftover funds, and any remaining revenue would be distributed equally between districts each month. The tax and fund would last from January 2023 through December 2042. According to the Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona, the fund is expected to generate about $150 million annually for the state’s fire districts. Property taxes that fund fire districts and are levied at the local level would also remain in place.
A no vote will: Oppose creating a 0.1% sales tax for 20 years to provide additional funding for the state’s fire districts. In Arizona, fire districts are largely funded by property taxes within a fire district’s boundaries, which are levied by the county board of supervisors. The tax amount is based on the district’s annual budget, but the amount cannot exceed the lesser of: (a) $33.75 per $100,000 of assessed value in 2022 or $35.00 per $100,000 of assessed value in 2023 and thereafter or (b) the previous years amount multiplied by 108%.
SUSD Special Elections
The Sahuarita Unified School District will also hold two special elections regarding budgetary overrides on Nov. 8: one for a special 14% maintenance and operation budget override and another for a special district additional assistance budget override.
Proposition 492
In the special district additional assistance budget override election, the district is seeking authorization to exceed its district additional assistance budget by the lesser of $1M or 10% of its revenue control limit. The estimated first year tax rate for the proposed district additional assistance budget override is $0.25 per $100 of net assessed valuation used for secondary property tax purposes.
Proposition 493
The total 14% maintenance and operation budget override amount for the first year of the proposed continuation is estimated to be about $5.48M, and would be funded in that year by an estimated $1.38 tax rate per $100 of net assessed valuation used for secondary property tax purposes, which is about equal to the current secondary tax rate for the existing budget override, according to SUSD.