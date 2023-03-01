Notices of Value, the documents that alert property owners to their property’s assessed value for taxation purposes, have been issued for Tax Year 2024, the Pima County Assessor’s Office announced.
Printed notices were mailed Feb. 17, and should begin arriving in mailboxes this week. These notices represent property values as of Jan. 1, 2023.
The Assessor’s Office is responsible for identifying the ownership of all taxable property in Pima County and determining the value of homes, businesses, business equipment, and vacant and agricultural land. The assessor also works to notify property owners of their established value, list the value of all property on the assessment role, and work with taxpayers to apply all applicable exemptions.
According to their office, the Pima County Assessor issued 434,609 notices to taxpayers across the county this year. The total full cash value (FCV) of all real property in Pima County was $149.5 billion, an increase of 21.8% over the 2023 value of $122.8 billion.
While property owners’ Notice of Value is not a bill and does not indicate what they will owe in taxes, the following formula can give a rough estimate of how property taxes are calculated in Pima County: Limited Property Value x Assessment Ratio x Tax Rate = Property Tax.
Owners who wish to appeal their property value must petition the Assessor’s Office by April 19. More information about the appeals process can be found on the Assessor’s website at asr.pima.gov/appeal or by calling 520-724-8630.
