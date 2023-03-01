Notices of Value, the documents that alert property owners to their property’s assessed value for taxation purposes, have been issued for Tax Year 2024, the Pima County Assessor’s Office announced.

Printed notices were mailed Feb. 17, and should begin arriving in mailboxes this week. These notices represent property values as of Jan. 1, 2023.



