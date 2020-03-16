The Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun are closing our office to walk-in customers until March 30. The decision isn’t made lightly and does not affect our newspaper operations. Our reporting staff, advertising and circulation departments are operating at full strength. We have made the decision as part of a national unified effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
All our services are operating and the newspaper delivery schedule is not affected.
FOR ASSISTANCE
Obituaries: Call 520-547-9770 or email obits@gvnews.com. We will contact you within an hour.
Circulation: Call 520-625-5511 for renewals, credit card payments or any other questions.
Advertising: Call 520-625-5511 to place an ad over the phone.
Classified: Call Eveline Eaton at 520-547-9753 or 520-247-4993.
Newsroom: 520-547-9770.
All other inquires: Call our front desk team: 520-625-5511.
Our printing schedule and deadlines have not changed. At present, we plan to reopen the office to walk-in customers March 30. We appreciate your concern and plan to cover every aspect of how the coronavirus is affecting our local community. Thank you for your trust and your understanding.
— Publisher Dru Sanchez