David Levy has had success as a comet hunter and it all began with a broken arm and a child's book about the solar system.
Levy sits on a couch at his home in Vail surrounded by framed magazine covers and pictures with comets he has had a hand in discovering — 23 so far.
In 1993, he won the Amateur Achievement Award from the Astronomical Society of the Pacific for his work with comets. He also won the Edgar Wilson Award from the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory in 2007 for his work in discovering comets, and has written for Sky and Telescope magazine, Astronomy Magazine and Parade. Not bad for a guy with no formal training in astronomy.
Now the Canadian native who has been living in Arizona since 1979, will be coming to Green Valley to give a lecture. On Dec. 4. He will also have a book signing after the lecture for his latest work, "A Nightwatchman's Journey: The Road Not Taken."
Inspiration
Levy, who became a U.S. citizen about 15 years ago, has written about 40 books, his first on the family dog at the age of 4. He started his second book at 12 and spent four years writing it.
It was "An Encyclopedia of the Universe," and although he wrote it at a young age, Levy still pulled from it in completing later books.
"Why not start big," he said.
Levy's encyclopedia was his first dive into astronomy and writing, but it wasn't the spark that set him to look at the night sky with wonder. For that, Levy pointed to his own eureka moments and his history as a withdrawn boy growing up in Canada.
"I was a very shy kid," Levy said. "I thought that by getting interested in the stars, the solar system and the universe, the sky would actually act as a friend that I would not have to impress."
As a child, Levy would take every opportunity to nurture his interest in astronomy. Eventually, he discovered he did pretty well at figuring it out on his own.
Levy had two moments growing up where he knew the night sky was going to play a significant role in shaping his life.
On July 4, 1956, he was away at summer camp and saw a shooting star all the other kids didn't catch. Levy, 8, took it as meant just for him and let the idea take hold in his mind.
Four years later, Levy broke his arm after falling off his bike and a cousin gave him a book about planets to pass the time. With the smile reminiscent of a 12-year-old, Levy, now 71, pulled out the book — "Our Sun and the Worlds Around It."
The cover is discolored and the spine tattered, but open it up and the pages are pristine. He read the book over and over and decided observational astronomy was what he wanted to do with his life.
And while making astronomical observations have always been a big part of Levy's life, he has never taken an astronomy course. His bachelor's and master's degrees are in English literature, which he studied in deference to his father, who was passionate about Shakespeare. In 2010, Levy received his Ph.D. from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. His thesis combined his love for English literature and astronomy.
It was hard to make a life in astronomy without having had a formal education in the subject, but he's honest with his lecture audiences.
"I'll tell them that straight out, expecting them to jump and run screaming into the night, and they just might," he said with a laugh.
Without the guidance from professors, he had to commit to learning on his own.
Discovery
Among the comets Levy discovered was a notable set called Shoemaker-Levy 9 that hit Jupiter in July 1994. It was the first observed impact between two bodies in the solar system and left scars on Jupiter visible from Earth. According to NASA, the fragments impacted Jupiter with the force of 300 million atomic bombs.
Levy and Eugene and Carolyn Shoemaker discovered the comet in March 1993. It had already broken into fragments as a result of tidal forces from Jupiter.
With the sky getting cloudy, the trio hadn't had much luck finding comets, Levy said. Carolyn was scanning the sky while Levy was working on a book he was writing. Suddenly, she stopped and told Levy she found something that looked like a squashed comet. With the three equally bewildered at what they saw, they put in a call to astronomer James Scotti to ask if they had anything of significance.
"He said, 'Holy mackerel, do you ever,'" Levy said, admitting he cleaned up the actual response a bit.
"We found a real unicorn in the astronomical zoo," he said. "But we had no idea what was to come."
According to a report from NASA, Shoemaker-Levy 9's collision with Jupiter was a wake-up call that major impacts still occur in the solar system. It would be a wake-up call NASA credited with leading to identifying near-Earth objects.
"Shoemaker-Levy 9 was not famous for what it was, it was famous for what it did," Levy said. "It gave humanity a lesson in the origin of life because comets hitting the Earth when it was young brought the building blocks of life to us. We are the progeny of comets."