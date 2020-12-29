salvationarmy.JPG

There is still time to make a tax deductible donation to a nonprofit for a dollar-to-dollar reduction in state taxes.

When donating to Arizona Charitable Tax Credit eligible organizations, single filers can claim a credit of up to $400 and joint filers can claim up to $800. The donation must be made by April 15, 2021. 

A change to the 2020 tax rules allows filers to claim a special $300 charitable-giving deduction on top of their standard deduction or without itemizing. 

The deduction is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and applies to monetary donations made to qualified nonprofits by Dec. 31 for those who select their standard deduction. 

For more information on the special $300 deduction, visit aarp.org/money/taxes/info-2020/how-to-deduct-2020-charity-donations.html.

Who needs help?

Here are some local organizations you can still make a tax deductible donation to by Dec. 31 to earn the special deduction, or by April 15, 2021, for those doing an itemized deduction. 

Friends In Deed

Madeline Sperry and her husband, Jack, in the backroom of Friends In Deed where medical equipment is checked into their system earlier this year.

Friends in Deed

Friends in Deed offers free transportation services and medical equipment rentals, like wheelchairs and walkers, to residents in the Green Valley area. Though they had to temporarily suspend some of their services due to the pandemic, they are still providing medical equipment loans and rides to medical appointments. 

Donate at: fid-gv.org/donations 

Friends in Deed

301 Camino Casa Verde

Green Valley, AZ 85614

520-625-1150

Valley Assistance Services

Valley Assistance Services provides independence to seniors and families by providing resources on finances, health and housing. This year, their volunteers have helped pick up and deliver groceries for homebound people, donated paper goods and essentials, and provided phone call check-ins to community members.

Donate at:  valleyassistanceservices.org/donate-now-old

Valley Assistance Services

3950 S. Camino del Heroe

Green Valley, AZ 85614-1806

(520) 625-5966

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army’s Green Valley Service Center provides support to the community through utility assistance, community dinners, Christmas toy assistance and more. This year, the organization has seen a decrease in donations for their red kettle program, one of its largest fundraisers.

Donate at: salvationarmytucson.org/arizona-charitable-tax-credit

555 N La Cañada Dr #101

Green Valley, AZ 85614

520-625-3888

Side by side

Guardsmen and volunteers at the Sahuarita Food Bank prepare carts of food for clients in October. 

Sahuarita Food Bank

The Sahuarita Food Bank has experienced record numbers of clients in 2020. They provide food to 300 families a month including emergency food boxes and their backpack nutrition program which provides free weekend meals to at-risk school children. 

Donate at: sahuaritafoodbank.org/sustaining-donations

Sahuarita Food Bank & Community Resource Center

17750 S. La Cañada Drive

Sahuarita, AZ 85629

520-668-0547

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona’s Green Valley and Amado resource centers have also experienced an increase in clients. They provide food to those in need in Green Valley, Amado, Sahuarita, Arivaca, Tubac, Tumacacori and beyond.

Donate at: donate.communityfoodbank.org

520-625-5252

Main.JPG

Friends of Madera Canyon President Rusty Lombardo stands at a bridge the group built near its amphitheater. 

Friends of Madera Canyon

The Friends of Madera Canyon work with the U.S. Forest Service to help  educate the public and keep Madera Canyon clean.  The Friends create and distribute information; clean and maintain trails; run education programs for both adults and children and help to raise funds for projects at the canyon. 

Donate at: friendsofmaderacanyon.org/donate

Friends of Madera Canyon

PO Box 1203

Green Valley, AZ 85622-1203

520-399-0537

The Animal League of Green Valley

The Animal League works to find homes for animals in the community through their no-kill shelter. They take in stray animals as well as animals which have to be surrendered and provide medical and daily care for their animals. Along with arranging adoptions, they support the Pima Animal Care Center by taking in additional animals. 

Donate at:donate.talgv.org

The Animal League of Green Valley

1600 W. Duval Mine Rd. 

Green Valley, AZ 85614 

520-625-3170

animals.JPG

Paws Patrol President Patti Hogan gives a kitten some love.

Paws Patrol

Paws Patrol works to reduce cat overpopulation through pet adoption and a trap/neuter/return program. Their shelter provides care to cats and kittens and they also do educational outreach on the importance of spay and neuter. 

Donate at:greenvalleypawspatrol.org

Paws Patrol

P.O. Box 1642

Green Valley, AZ 85622

520-207-4024

Amiel Olaiz.jpg

Amiel Olaiz travels to St. Andrew's clinics from her home in Caborca, Sonora. 

St. Andrew's Children's Clinic

The St. Andrews Children’s Clinic provides free medical care for children in Mexico. Typically, they offer a medical clinic every month to help families but have been unable to do so this year due to the pandemic. They are still working to provide families in need with telemedicine, essential supplies and limited healthcare assistance. 

Donate at:standrewsclinic.org

St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic

P.O. Box 67 

Green Valley, AZ  85622

520-648-3242

Schools 

Schools are an eligible contribution for a tax deduction. Donations to schools can go to support extracurricular activities, field trips, equipment and more. 

Donors do not need to have a child enrolled at a district or school to make a tax deductible donation. 

The maximum credit for joint filers is $400 and is $200 for single filers. 

Donate to Sahuarita Unified School District at: susd30.us.

Sahuarita Unified School District

350 West Sahuarita Rd.

Sahuarita, AZ 85629

Continental Elementary School District donations can be made by visiting continentalesd.org.

Continental Elementary School District

PO Box 547

Green Valley, AZ 85622

Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

