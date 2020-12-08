Pima County is drawing a line in the sand after the latest spike in coronavirus cases, and residents in incorporated cities and towns likely won't escape enforcement.
County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sent a memo Monday to the Board of Supervisors stating the county's 515 per 100,000 residents was the highest since the pandemic began. He also said he was hopeful there would be voluntary mass compliance with new COVID-19 measures passed Friday during an emergency meeting but the county should be "prepared to enforce these requirements, if necessary."
New measures include civil fines for non-compliance with the county's mask mandates – $50 for individuals and $500 for businesses.
The county's first mask mandate – June 19 – didn't have penalties and stated businesses "may refuse" customers without a mask.
At the time, Sahuarita declined to comply with the county's order arguing that the mandate didn't apply to cities and towns. On June 26, Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy posted a message on the town's website titled, "Maskup, Sahuarita! Anti-mandate, Not Anti-mask."
Murphy wrote that refusing a face-covering mandate wasn't anti-mask, but better results would come from trusting businesses and residents.
The county's new mask mandate states businesses "must refuse" customers failing to comply. And Huckelberry said the county intends to follow through on enforcement in unincorporated areas and in municipalities.
Huckelberry said a detailed enforcement plan should be available in the next 10 days.
"I'll be communicating, hopefully, in the next day with other (city and town) managers," he said on Tuesday. "I did talk to two of them yesterday on the phone and indicated that we would like their assistance. In the initial 30 days, there's probably going to be nothing more than warnings to try and do voluntary compliance. That's going to be the primary effort."
In addition to the mask mandate's civil penalties, supervisors also approved a $1,000 deposit for events with 50 or more people, revoking business licenses or permits for a second violation of safety guidelines and self-reporting for establishments with COVID-positive cases among employees. The county would keep the $1,000 deposit should organizers fail to follow guidelines.
On Tuesday, Huckelberry sent letters to the city and town managers of Sahuarita, Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and South Tucson.
The letter to Sahuarita Town Manager Kelly Udall reported 97 total COVID-19 infections in October, 428 in November and "accelerating infections in the first few days of December."
Huckelberry's letter asked Udall and the town to inform and educate residents on wearing a mask and suggested only giving compliance warnings for now. The letter also stated the county anticipates spikes in hospitalizations and deaths within the next three weeks.
Comply or ignore
Huckelberry said Oro Valley and Tucson's managers were the only two to tune into the regular weekly Monday call, and he found them supportive of the county's effort.
On Thursdays, the county has a weekly call with city and town mayors. Marana's Mayor Ed Honea said he wasn't on that call and hadn't contacted the county or seen all of the county's mandates from the emergency meeting. He said Marana wouldn't enforce the county's new mandates.
"I can tell you that the Town of Marana police and personnel will not enforce that," he said. "It's not that we don't encourage people to wear a mask, but we're not going to waste our time having our police officers become the mask patrol. And we will not fine anybody whether the county wants to do it or not."
Murphy said he hadn't contacted the county since supervisors passed the measures, but he said he was sure the county was clear on where he stood with mandates at this point.
"I've tried to be consistent," he said. "We're a subdivision of the state, and I've always aligned with the governor's Executive Orders because I think that's the place that we need to be."
Murphy said that he understands the county's Health Department has authority regarding some businesses, such as restaurants and bars, but not when it comes to curfews and other policies outside of the health code.
The county's volunteer curfew is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tucson's curfew runs during the same hours but is mandatory. County supervisors and staff will monitor Tucson's curfew for compliance and may adjust hours or enforcement based on case counts.
Forcing compliance
Huckelberry said he is reaching out to Sheriff Mark Napier and incoming Sheriff Chris Nanos about enforcement in unincorporated Pima County. Nanos takes over Jan. 1.
"We can't direct the Sheriff to do anything because they're an independently elected official," he said. "We really haven't pressed it because I don't think we've seen any significant violations in the unincorporated area of the county, and that's where the Sheriff would be the enforcement agent."
Chief Deputy Pima County Attorney Amelia Cramer said the Sheriff's Department would have discretion to issue warnings or citations in unincorporated areas for mask violations.
"The way it could be enforced, for example in Green Valley, is the Sheriff's deputy could issue a citation to somebody if they violate that provision," she said. "And they could be required to come into court, and if a judge finds that they have, in fact, violated that provision, they could be assessed a fine."
Cramer said the Sheriff's Department has authority to issue citations within incorporated jurisdictions such as Sahuarita but the move would be irregular and hasn't happened in her 20 years with the county.
"So it's going to be up to the Sheriff and police chiefs and, of course, the police chiefs take their direction from the city and town managers," she said. "So, whether to enforce and whether to issue warnings or citations, that's a law enforcement function."
Huckelberry said there are options outside of law enforcement agencies the county is exploring for jurisdictions like Sahuarita and Marana that decline to enforce the county's mandates.
"It's the public health authority of the county, and I think we'll be asking for voluntary compliance from all the cities and towns," he said. "And if there's not, we'll probably determine what to do at that time."
The county is exploring using health inspectors to issue the civil citations.
"The structure for that is not put in place because this is the first time this has ever happened," Huckelberry said. "So that's what we're beginning to try and understand how to do that process today."
Sahuarita, Marana
Honea said Pima County didn't ensure compliance with the voluntary measures it took in June and doesn't think they have enough personnel to enforce the measures now.
But should they cite Marana businesses for failing to comply, Honea said the town would stand with the business owners, specifically on the $500 fine.
"They start doing that, we'll take them to court," he said. "We, the town, along with the business, will take them to court. They're just not going to do that. This is not a communist country. We ask people to participate and interact accordingly. We're just not going to become Big Brother."
Murphy took a different approach.
"That's where I would want to be very careful because every business makes a business decision," he said. "Whether it's cleaning the store or how your customer service is or how welcoming you are, I trust every business to do the right thing from their perspective."
Murphy said this is especially true when businesses have liquor licenses and other permits to consider.
"They have to make their individual judgment. It's their business," he said. "And I trust them to make that decision that they have to weigh on compliance on a health code that they would potentially be falling under."