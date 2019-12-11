Mark your calendars. There are a lot of fun activities coming up as Christmas fast approaches. The schools and the Town of Sahuarita would love to see you at these events:
Dec. 11 6 p.m. Walden Grove High school Winter Holiday concert. Concert bands and percussion ensemble. Free at SUSD auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road. Community Food Bank donations welcome.
Dec. 12 6 p.m. Winter Arts ShowCase - SUSD auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road. Community Food Bank donations welcome. Pear Harbor Memorial Service with Sahuarita's NJROTC and Sahuarita High School's choir, orchestra, band and drama. Free.
Dec. 14 6 p.m. Town of Sahuarita's Winter Festival and Light Parade, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way.
The Light Parade begins at 6 p.m. followed by the Tree Lighting when Santa arrives. At 7 p.m. artist, Sam Agrawal, Arizona Ice Art, will carve a saguaro cactus out of a full block of ice. Be sure to visit the onsite information booth to learn how you can help Santa find the hidden elves around the event for a chance to win fun prizes. There will also be food trucks, pictures with Santa, “ice” skating, games and crafts, performers and a DJ. Visit sahuaritaaz.gov/parksandrec for more information.
Dec. 17 5:30 p.m. Sahuarita High School and Wrightson Ridge Band Concert. SHS Jazz Band, 5th, 6th, and 7th-8th Band Concert at Wrightson Ridge School, 16325 S Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.