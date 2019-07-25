Disasters like floods and tornadoes bring out the empathy most people have for their fellow man trapped in these situations. However, the Scam Squad warns of the predatory scammers who unscrupulously make pseudo-accounts to receive donations that should have been sent to the deserving disaster victims. What can you do to be assured that your donation goes to a legitimate fund?
First, there are charity “watch dogs” who will investigate the authenticity of new “fund-me” drives that appear on your personal computer, usually on social media. You may check with several highly recommended organizations, such as Charity Watch and the highly regarded Charity Navigator.
Looking into your browser, you may find answers about charities that spend too much on advertising costs, and other less worthy groups who spend too much covering expenses. Charity Watch gave an “F” to the National Veterans Services Fund and an “A” to the National Military Families Association. Both generate money for their causes, but the letter A organization gives more of your donation to the victims.
Due to the efforts of these organizations, you may choose a worthy recipient, especially if you do not wish a “gift” for your giving. Teddy bears and blankets are nice to receive, but even the shipping and handling costs take away from your initial gift’s value.
The Better Business Bureau has the Wise Giving Alliance which is willing to share knowledge about such organizations, according to Bennett Weiner, Chief Operating Officer.
Lastly, the American Red Cross is usually the first on the scene of the disaster, with relief not only helping the victims, but providing food and drinks to overworked rescue workers, firemen, and other volunteers. The Tucson area Red Cross can be found at 2918 Broadway Blvd., Tucson, Arizona 85712, or phone 520-318-6740.
It is a normal human response to want to aid victims of disasters. Just take the time to verify it is a reliable organization. Be aware that the “GoFundMe” requests for money are difficult to investigate. Scammers have been known to use pictures. Some even stoop so low as to steal pictures of deceased children and post false claims on social networks. You may want to investigate the person’s profile who posted this request. If you have any questions or want the “GoFundMe” site reviewed by the Scam Squad, you may stop by the SAV office weekdays before noon. Do not become jaded because of the fraudsters’ efforts to steal the money intended for disaster victims. Just know that you have resources to aid you in your giving decisions.
Call the Pima County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers with information about scams and frauds. To contact the Scam Squad directly, 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, call (520) 351-6715, or email: scamsquad@gvsav.org. To report suspicious activity or a particular incident of fraud (which is a scam involving a loss of money) call (520) 351-4900.
