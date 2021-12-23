Arizona has new state legislative and congressional districts, and, as expected, nobody’s completely happy.
If you’re a Republican living in Sahuarita or a Democrat living in Green Valley, you’re really not going to be happy. Unless you’re a Republican living in Sahuarita’s Quail Creek, La Posada or Madera Highlands.
Here’s how it breaks out locally. Barring a successful court challenge, the maps remain in place until 2032.
All of Sahuarita except those three areas are in the new Congressional District 7, currently represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva. That district reaches over to parts of Yuma, south to Nogales and crawls along the Mexico border east to include Douglas and Bisbee. It’s considered a safe district for Democrats, with a 69-31 voter registration advantage.
Green Valley, Quail Creek, La Posada and Madera Highlands are now in Congressional District 6, currently represented by Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, who is retiring. It qualifies as a highly competitive district (51.5% to 48.5% favoring the GOP) and includes Sierra Vista, Marana, Oro Valley, Tanque Verde, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Vail, Safford and Greenlee County.
Sahuarita not happy
Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy said splitting the town “seems nonsensical to me.”
One of the criteria the Independent Redistricting Committee uses is “communities of interest.”
“How can you be any more of a community of interest than your own town?” Murphy said.
The Town Council last month passed a resolution sent to the IRC that emphasizes geography, communities of interest and drawing lines along visible geographic features and existing boundaries — all of which the town contends were not thoroughly addressed in the creation of the final draft map.
Murphy also said it makes more sense for the entire town to be in Congressional District 6 because most of its interests are to the east — annexation plans, relationships with Vail and the Sun Corridor.
“We spent all of that time to annex La Posada into our town (in 2018) and this congressional map divides us,” he said, adding, “At the end of the day you work with what you’re given.”
The commission also split Sahuarita when it came to the state Legislature. While the five-member IRC was unanimous on the congressional map, it split, 3-2, on the state legislative map.
Using basically the same lines, the bulk of Sahuarita is now in state Legislative District 21, other than Quail Creek, La Posada and Madera Highlands. It is a safe district for Democrats, with a 65-35 voter registration margin.
LD19, which includes those three communities and Green Valley, is a safe GOP district, with a 69-31 registration margin over Democrats.
State Sen. Rosanna Gabaldon, a Democrat, lives in the new LD21 and will find an easy path to retain her seat. State Rep. Andrea Dalessandro, also a Democrat, lives in Quail Creek and has said the GOP margin in the new district could mean she won’t run in 2022.
“I could always move,” she’s said in an interview last month, laughing.
Statewide picture
Republicans hold an edge on the legislative map, but it has enough competitive districts that, under the right circumstances, Democrats would have a chance to take control of one or both legislative chambers in Phoenix. The GOP has controlled the Arizona House of Representatives since 1967, and has only lost control of the state Senate briefly three times in that period.
There are 30 districts statewide. The map has 13 safe Republican districts, 12 safe Democratic districts and five competitive districts, based on the metrics the AIRC uses. That metric measures the cumulative results from nine statewide races in 2016, 2018 and 2020. Anything with a vote spread inside 7% is considered competitive, and anything within 4% is considered highly competitive.
Of those five competitive districts, four lean Republican and one leans Democratic. Each of the five districts has a vote spread within 4%.