Northwest Healthcare has closed its urgent care site on Duval Mine Road after more than 10 years.
The closure came May 30, driven by an increase in services “Northwest has added in the area over the past year,” according to a statement. The company opened Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita in November.
A Northwest spokeswoman declined to say how many jobs were affected by the closure but that they are working with staff at Northwest Urgent Care “and hope to offer them another position…”
The closure leaves the area with two emergency rooms — Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley and Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita — and no urgent care facility.
MedPost Urgent Care submitted building plans for a location at The Crossing at Sahuarita shopping center in July 2019, and signed a long-term lease but later elected not to open the site. An Arizona spokesman for Carondolet, which is affiliated with MedPost, wrote in an email to the Green Valley News in December 2019, that the opening had “been put on pause” and did not elaborate.
A Carondelet spokesman didn’t return a call for comment Monday on whether the Northwest closure could restart a conversation to move forward with opening the site.
There is a difference between urgent and emergency care. Urgent care is most often for those who need immediate treatment but not at the level an Emergency Room offers; they are generally open beyond regular office hours and don’t require appointments. They also tend to be less expensive and have shorter wait times than ERs.