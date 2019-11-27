A four-vehicle collision near Amado on Interstate 19 this weekend resulted in the death of 27-year-old Maritza Campa of Nogales, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves.
At around 6:40 p.m. Friday, Campa was driving a Chevrolet Malibu north on I-19 when it left the roadway, crossed the median and entered the southbound lanes of travel. The Malibu then struck a Chrysler 200 that was traveling south, Graves said.
Campa was pronounced dead on scene, and the driver of the Chrysler suffered injuries and was flown to Banner UMC in Tucson.
Two other vehicles were also involved in the collision, Graves said, but the passengers did not suffer any injuries.