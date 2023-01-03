An SUV towing a trailer and carrying five passengers was involved in a rollover accident along Interstate 19 Tuesday morning, but only minor injuries have been reported, according to a Green Valley Fire District spokesperson.
Crews from both GVFD and the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the accident along southbound I-19, just south of the Duval Mine Road overpass, around 10:20 a.m. on Jan. 3.
The five passengers were residents of Casa Grande and Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico, and included two males – ages 13 and 64 – and three females – ages 12, 39 and 65, according to GVFD.
The four youngest passengers reported no injuries, and the eldest passenger – the 65-year-old female – refused medical transport.
According to GVFD, all passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident, but the vehicle’s airbags did not deploy.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
