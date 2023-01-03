MVA_010323.jpg

An SUV towing a trailer and carrying five passengers was involved in a rollover accident along southbound I-19 on Tuesday. 

 Green Valley Fire District

An SUV towing a trailer and carrying five passengers was involved in a rollover accident along Interstate 19 Tuesday morning, but only minor injuries have been reported, according to a Green Valley Fire District spokesperson.

Crews from both GVFD and the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the accident along southbound I-19, just south of the Duval Mine Road overpass, around 10:20 a.m. on Jan. 3.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?