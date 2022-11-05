needle in candy bar FB.jpeg

A photo appearing to show a needle sticking out of a chocolate bar was widely circulated on social media in the Sahuarita area earlier this week. 

Pima County law enforcement officials say they’re disturbed after hearing about a needle allegedly found inside a candy bar in the Sahuarita area, but say no official reports about the incident have been filed.

A social media post widely circulated in Sahuarita earlier this week shared details about a Halloween gone awry when a family member allegedly discovered a needle in a candy bar after trick-or-treating in a Rancho Sahuarita neighborhood.



