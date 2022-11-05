Pima County law enforcement officials say they’re disturbed after hearing about a needle allegedly found inside a candy bar in the Sahuarita area, but say no official reports about the incident have been filed.
A social media post widely circulated in Sahuarita earlier this week shared details about a Halloween gone awry when a family member allegedly discovered a needle in a candy bar after trick-or-treating in a Rancho Sahuarita neighborhood.
An image of the candy, which has since been deleted, shows a small chocolate bar broken in half with what appears to be a sewing needle sticking out of the side.
While the original post went on to say that police and later the sheriff’s department have opened an investigation into the incident, local officials said as of Thursday evening, no such reports have been filed.
“We have zero reports made to us about the candy mentioned…100% confirmed that it was never reported to us,” said Lt. Michael Falquez with the Sahuarita Police Department.
A spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department also confirmed Thursday that no reports relating to suspicious Halloween candy or candy tampering had been filed in their jurisdiction.
“If it happened in Rancho Sahuarita, it would have been taken to Sahuarita police, who would have been responsible for what could turn out to be a huge investigation…not to mention all the parents who would also be very concerned when seeing something like this,” said Sgt. Jordan Seeley, who works with PCSD in Green Valley.
“But I’m 46, and the last time I heard of something even close to this happening was when I was a kid," Seely said. "It’s probably happened one time in our history, and just started an urban legend about razor blades in chocolate bars or something."
Joel Best, a professor of sociology and criminal justice at the University of Delaware, has been researching the recurring fear that bad actors are lacing Halloween candy with sharp objects or dangerous drugs for decades, and said he’s never found any evidence that a child has been killed or seriously injured via Halloween-candy tampering.
The only death-by-Halloween incident Best is aware of is a 1974 incident where a parent intentionally murdered their child by adding cyanide to a Pixy Stix —“but I don’t count that,” he said in an interview with The Atlantic earlier this year.
In over 60 years of data, Best said he identified about 200 confirmed cases of candy tampering in the U.S. and Canada since 1958, but added that attempts to follow-up on reports concluded that “the vast majority were hoaxes.”
If residents do have questions or concerns about suspicious activity, law enforcement officials say not to delay reaching out.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department (in Green Valley) can be reached at 520-351-6711, and the Sahuarita Police Department can be reached at 520-351-4900. For emergencies, dial 9-1-1.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone