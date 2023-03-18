Ever since Michele Reinhard moved to the Los Colonias neighborhood in 2009, a house in the 1600 block of West Camino Acierto has appeared to be abandoned.
She is the HOA treasurer and said they have been working to address the property for years, to no avail.
“It is my understanding the original owners passed away and the children represent the Killian Family Trust but we have not been able to contact them,” she said. “They have not paid their community HOA dues, late fees and interest in some time so we continue to send notices but they never respond or the notice is returned as not deliverable.”
The still-furnished property has also fallen into disrepair, and the HOA has even hired landscapers to clean the weeds and to deter rodents.
The Los Colonias HOA isn’t the only one who has struggled to reach the Killian Family Trust. The Town of Sahuarita has had their notices returned in the mail. Pima County also sent a small claims complaint to the home earlier this year for sewer fees, which also did not reach the owner.
Town Building and Planning Director Anna Casadei said their next step is to meet with their legal department to figure out the best way to remediate the abandoned home.
Here's the history
Dennis and Leta Killian bought the home in the mid-90s, and were active in the community. They died within months of each other in 2008 and 2009, and ownership of the property was transferred to the Killian Family Trust. Since then, nothing has happened.
Reinhard said activity at the house is rare, but on occasion they have seen the Killians' daughter there.
“One time we even called the police because we thought someone was in the house only to find out it was Denise," she said.
Sandy Shiflet has been HOA president for more than 20 years and said it has been an issue ever since the Killians passed away.
“We have tried so many things. The Trust is paying taxes on it, but everything we send them comes back, whatever we send them," she said.
Shiflet said the property is unkempt and carries potential risks to neighbors.
“The weeds are higher than the wall in the backyard and we have been working with the town to try and figure out what to do,” she said. “It’s created a perfect habitat for snakes and rodents, as well as a fire potential.”
Neighbors have come together to clean the yard, spray for weeds and bugs and do other yard maintenance, including securing an ocotillo. The HOA also hired a landscaper to tend to the yard in the past.
Shiflet said over the years, the property has racked up over $8,000 in HOA dues, late fees and interest.
During the incident where Shiflet and Reinhard called the police, Shiflet attempted to get a mailing address from Denise Killian as well as try to address the issue with weeds and owed money. Killian ordered her off the property, she said.
Town complaint
The Town of Sahuarita became aware of the problem Oct. 20, 2022, when they received a complaint that the home had been abandoned for years, was overgrown and starting to deteriorate.
“No one knows if the house is secure or safe for the surrounding neighbors,” according to the complainant. “There's been no attempt to rent or even sell the property and it’s just being ignored at the expense of its neighbors within Las Colonias.”
The town sent two letters to the home, with a compliance deadline of Jan. 25, 2023. On Jan. 26, Town Building and Planning Director Anna Casadei said they had still not heard from the homeowners.
“The second letter was returned to us as undeliverable, so we may need to consult with other departments to figure out the best next step,” she said.
That day, the town inspected the property and found it was still in violation. A few days later, the town sent a Notice of Violation to the home, which was returned in the mail.
“All of our letters have been returned to us and we have not been able to make any contact with the property owner,” Casadei said.
Casadei said town code allows them to cite property owners who have violations on their property, however, they have to be able to serve the citation to the property owner.
“When we can’t locate the property owner to serve them, it makes compliance markedly more difficult to achieve,” she said. “We prefer to start with a more collaborative approach; in many cases property owners are not aware that they have a violation, so we like to give them an opportunity to learn about the code and come into compliance before we issue a citation.”
“The vast majority of code enforcement cases do not result in citations.”
Along with notices from the town and the HOA, the Pima County Department of Finance and Risk Management sent the “Estate of Dennis Killian” a small claims complaint on Oct. 26, 2022. The estate owes $225.91 for sewer user fees.
The case was dismissed Jan. 30, because they were unable to deliver the complaint via mail.
The Green Valley News sent a letter to the Killian Family Trust for comment, but it was returned as “Vacant, unable to forward” on Jan. 25.
Next steps
Michael Shupe, an attorney for Goldschmidt and Shupe, said in a situation like this there are several options for an HOA can go.
The firm represents community associations and HOAs in Southern Arizona, including Sahuarita and Green Valley. The firm is not involved in this case.
“In general, the rights of the HOA come from two possible places," Shupe said. "One is their own documents and then (if they are subject to the Planned Communities Act), the Planned Communities Act also provides some supplemental rights, most being lien rights for unpaid assessments.”
Once there’s a foreclosure of a lien, there’s the opportunity to put the home up for sale and recoup assessments.
Shupe said an HOA can also try to get a court ordered representative to manage the property.
“With a court order, it allows a personal representative to list and sell the property," he said.
Shiflet said the HOA hasn’t placed a lien on the property.
“I would like to see someone buy it and love it, someone who cares about it and the neighborhood,” she said. “That or the (Killian) family comes in and takes care of the property.”
“The neighbors who live in the homes around that house are such wonderful families. It’s such a great part of a great neighborhood.”