The Historic Canoa Ranch got its first fish on Tuesday after the Arizona Game and Fish Department released 500 of the little guys into the lake.
But don't grab your poles because the Desert Pupfish isn't for recreational fishing, and Canoa Ranch is a safe harbor for the endangered species.
Public Information Officer Mark Hart said there are about 24 safe harbors in Arizona, not counting Canoa Ranch.
Hart said Game and Fish harvested the Pupfish for Canoa Ranch from three Arizona sites – the Hernbrode site, International Wildlife Museum and Horseshoe Ranch.
Game and Fish collect the Pupfish from sites with growing populations and then move them to other safe harbors to expand the species.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listed the Pupfish as endangered in 1986, under the Endangered Species Act.
Pima County's Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation started working with Game and Fish about five months ago to get the Pupfish introduced into Canoa Ranch.
Assistant Division Manager Brian Powell said Canoa Ranch is the first of four sites the county plans to introduce the fish, with BarV Headquarters, Roger Road Nodal Park and Agua Caliente Park coming later.
"This is part of our general goal under the Sonoran Desert Conservation Plan," he said. "We try to, where we can, establish native species where it makes sense and provide public education opportunities."
Desert Pupfish
With a small group watching, Tony Robinson and Betsy Grube checked pH levels and balance water temperatures for the Pupfish before introducing them into Canoa Ranch's lake.
While Grube kept an eye on the fish, Robinson gave the group some background on the Pupfish.
He said they were once found throughout Southern Arizona, into the lower Colorado River and up to about Needles, California, and did well in slower-moving water at lower elevations.
"They do very well in ponds," Robinson said. "They don't do as well anymore in the streams because there's all the non-native fish to eat them. So we really don't have them in any streams in Arizona."
He said California still has some in streams that go into the Salton Sea.
Robinson said collecting the fish from three sites helps keep the genetics mixed and robust.
The Pupfish began dying off because of water diversion for human use and invasive fish. But the Pupfish is still a tough little fish.
Grube said the Pupfish could survive in water temperatures near 110 degrees. And Robinson said they could survive in water with high salinity levels.
"They have a hard time competing with various non-native fish that are out there, which will just eat them also," he said.
The Pupfish eat a variety of invertebrates and some algae.
"But the males will set up little territories and guard their territories and chase other males away," Robinson said. "So, they're kind of interesting to watch."
However, don't expect to notice them in the lake anytime soon.
A full-grown Pupfish is only a couple of inches long, and Game and Fish released 500 into the 2.5-acre lake.
Grube said there's no telling how much their population would expand over time.
She said the Pupfish would likely start reproducing in April or May, but their numbers might not be robust for another year or so.
The fish could double their numbers, but Grube said even 1,000 Pupfish might be difficult to see from the shore.
Canoa Ranch lake
Powell said the Pupfish should do well at Canoa Ranch.
"There's a lot of food in there, a lot of aquatic invertebrates, there's good cover, the water quality is good," he said
Grube said Pupfish seem to do better when there's ample cover – vegetation under the surface – in the water.
"They like to go in and out of it," she said. "They'll have time to establish before we stock Topminnows in 2021."
Powell said that Canoa Ranch's lack of other fish, both native and non-native, made the location an ideal choice for the fish to gain a foothold.
Hart said releasing the Pupfish into Canoa Ranch is part of Game and Fish's mission to restore native species to state habitats.
Powell said he worked with Robinson and Grube for about five months to get the conversation started about Canoa Ranch and the other three sites.
"We have a really good working relationship with them," he said. "I just saw them a few weeks ago to do a release of Gila Topminnow up at some of our ponds off of the Santa Cruz River. So, we've been talking to them quite a bit about different things, and this is just an outgrowth of that relationship."
Canoa Ranch's superintendent Matt Smogor said the addition fits with the site's preservation of habitats and promotes an opportunity to keep a species protected.
"And to have fish implemented in the lake, from a wildlife perspective, I think it's great as well," he said.