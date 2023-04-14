Hudbay Minerals will have to wait at least another month before finding out if it can bid on 200 acres of State Trust Land in the Santa Rita Mountains for its Copper World project.

Hudbay wants to buy two parcels — one 40 acres and the other 160 acres — but the item was not on the Board of Appeals agenda Thursday. The clerk at the Land Department didn't know if the item had been pulled from the agenda or was never on it. The next meeting is May 11, when the state could make a decision on whether to auction the land. The agenda for that meeting is not yet available.



