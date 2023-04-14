Hudbay Minerals will have to wait at least another month before finding out if it can bid on 200 acres of State Trust Land in the Santa Rita Mountains for its Copper World project.
Hudbay wants to buy two parcels — one 40 acres and the other 160 acres — but the item was not on the Board of Appeals agenda Thursday. The clerk at the Land Department didn't know if the item had been pulled from the agenda or was never on it. The next meeting is May 11, when the state could make a decision on whether to auction the land. The agenda for that meeting is not yet available.
Pima County urged the agency to deny Hudbay’s request in a March 31 letter signed by County Administrator Jan Lesher. She wrote the proposed open pit mines would cause “irreparable harm” and that “Hudbay and its predecessor have a long history of ignoring local concerns.”
Hudbay wrote in a four-page letter April 12 to the state Land Department that the county mischaracterized its efforts “and makes some factual assertions that are clearly incorrect.”
The letter said that “essentially all of the County’s concerns involve environmental matters that are thoroughly regulated by other state agencies.” The letter also claimed Pima County has “never agreed to have substantive discussions about what their concerns are” and the latest request by Hudbay to meet in August 2022 was not acknowledged by Deputy Administrator Carmine DeBonis Jr.
The letter then addresses seven statements in the county letter it said were inaccurate.
The State Land Department Board of Appeals on Thursday did approve four right-of-way requests from Hudbay to allow for a water pipeline, access road, overhead 138kV transmission line and an underground fiber optic line and service road.
