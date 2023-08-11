Here's what school district and police officials say worked and what needs attention.
"The Pima County Attorney’s Office takes cases involving juveniles very seriously and we treat them with the utmost care. After a thorough review, both cases were declined due to insufficient evidence," spokeswoman Sofia Blue said.
According to Sahuarita Police, several Walden Grove students were airdropped or texted photos of a grenade with a threat that the school would be “blown up.”
School officials immediately put the school into lockdown and Pima County Sheriff’s deputies, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the Marana Police Department, the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Union Pacific Police Department responded in addition to SPD.
Ultimately, two male students – a 14-year-old freshman and a 15-year-old sophomore – were detained on suspicion of making a terroristic threat (Class 3 felony) and interference or disruption to an educational institution (a Class 6 felony).
Sahuarita Unified School District spokeswoman Amber Woods said the district cannot disclose information tied to student discipline proceedings. The information is part of the student record and protected under privacy laws. The district did not address whether the students still attended school in the district.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone