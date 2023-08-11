parents.JPG (copy)

Dozens of parents, students and community members gathered in the Sahuarita Town Council Chambers in February for a debrief about the a lockdown at Walden Grove High School.

 Green Valley News

Two Walden Grove High School students who were arrested in connection with a February school lockdown will not face charges.

"The Pima County Attorney’s Office takes cases involving juveniles very seriously and we treat them with the utmost care. After a thorough review, both cases were declined due to insufficient evidence," spokeswoman Sofia Blue said.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?