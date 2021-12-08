If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Sahuarita Unified School District’s NJROTC cadets traveled to Thunderbird High School in Glendale last weekend for the Area 11 JROTC Field Meet Competition, Clash of Titans.
And, they brought home first prize.
The team included 36 cadets who competed in academics, physical fitness, drill and personnel inspections.
Commander Bradley Roberson said the win is the result of a lot of hard work and preparation from students. SUSD was the only Southern Arizona school to participate.
The field meet is an annual competition for Arizona JROTCs and SUSD will now move on to the Area 11 Super Bowl in California in February, where the cadets will compete in Area 11, which includes Arizona and California.
“We beat out the other teams from Phoenix and now we will compete across state lines, and the competition will be tough,” he said. “There's at least 17 teams and each year we’ve been able to finish about sixth place. It’s hard to beat some of those teams because the California teams go to two or three meets a year for practice and Arizona teams just get the one.”
Roberson said while all the cadets put in extra preparation, the drill team had a little more work to do.
“Drill was one thing we couldn't do last year due to the public health concern,” he said. “So, they didn’t start from basic training, but they had the most work to put in.”
Sahuarita High School senior Katelyn Sirmons said it was rewarding to see the preparation for the drill team turn into a successful competition.
“It was good to see our dedication and practice pay off with a good performance at the competition,” she said.
The academic portion of the event, which tested cadets on naval science, military history and physical science, was administered online.
Student cadets were happy to be back to in-person competition and see a sense of normalcy.
“It felt good to be able to get together as a team and go compete like we had in the past,” Roberson said. “It was good to get back into the normal routine.”
The regional meet in California is on Feb. 5, at Santa Ana High School in Santa Ana.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone