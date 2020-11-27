The pandemic has changed the format of school, but Sahuarita Unified School District’s NJROTC program hasn’t needed to make major adjustments to continue teaching students Navy skills.
Commander Brad Roberson, USN (Ret.), senior naval science instructor, said despite students being on campus less, they have continued their traditional programs. The biggest adjustment has been activities and competitions that require travel.
“Our program looks a lot like it does other years, with the exception of anything that involves travel to areas with high rates of infection,” he said. “Normally, we go to California two or three times a year. So that’s been an impact on the program.”
Even Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps competitions in Phoenix have been canceled.
The program has been able to compete and offer some of their regular events for students in a different way.
They conducted their Leadership Academy last week. Though students selected for this opportunity would typically travel to Phoenix for five days and train alongside students from Arizona, Southern California and Nevada, the pandemic canceled those plans. Individual units were authorized to complete the academy at their own sites.
“With the current public health situation we couldn't do it,” Roberson said. “We were given permission to do it on-site so we boiled down what we would do in five days down to two.”
He said they focused on drills and some classroom training. The cadets did unarmed regulation drill, sword manual, guidon bearer, color guard and became qualified to lead a platoon in drill. They also received classroom training in an U.S. Navy-approved curriculum of Basic Character Education, Operational Risk Management and an overview of the "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People," by Steven Covey. Students also had to pass a personnel inspection.
Cadets who complete the academy earn leadership opportunities.
“We need people who know how to teach and lead drill,” Roberson said. “We’re a student-led organization. This is our chance to continue to make sure we have enough students to continue that training.”
Five cadets who had previously completed the Leadership Academy were staff cadets this year.
Briana DelosSantos, a senior at Sahuarita High School, was one of those staff cadets and said she was impressed this year.
"I think these cadets came in more prepared in military drill, had the ability to take in more topics, and were able to learn how to teach to other students the proper drill movements,” she said. “This is really important in our daily NJROTC classes and as we get ready for the Annual Military Inspection."
The cadets who graduated this year are Julian Almazan, Gianna Alvarenga, Shayla Blair, Jonah Forehand, Troy Garcia, Bianca Gonzalez, William Keith, Riley McIntyre, Jacob Mohler, Katelyn Sirmons, Hyrum Thompson, Lynsey Varner and Robert Wolfe.
Forehand, a sophomore at Walden Grove, said the academy helped him grow.
"This Leadership Academy showed me the importance of teamwork, helped me develop my leadership skills and motivated me to take what I had learned and pass it on to other people in the unit," he said.
Along with the leadership academy, Roberson said the cadets attended the annual Raider Challenge in Rio Rico where students competed in a variety of events including a 5k obstacle course and a vehicle pull. They took first place.
NJROTC students also competed in marksmanship competitions in Rio Rico, Tombstone and at Cienega High School.
“We have our own marksmanship range and at least over 39 cadets have been participating in shooting,” Roberson said. “We can do things like postals where we shoot at our home range and either electronically or by mail we send our targets to virtually compete nationwide.”
Roberson said the relative normalcy the NJROTC has been able to retain has been a huge help for students craving experiences away from the computer.
“We’re fortunate in the fact that even though we’re only having class a couple days a week we’ve been able to practice in the morning before school and have the kids get what they need to done,” he said. “Students enjoy the chance to come to school, a chance to do anything away from the computer screen. Core subjects are why we're here but things like CTE, extracurricular activities, athletics, they are actually helping our students get through this time."
There are 170 students in the NJROTC battalion this semester made up of students from SHS, Walden Grove, Sahuarita Middle School and the Sahuarita Digital Pathways Academy.