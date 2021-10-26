If you ask Lori Fedkenheuer and her eight sisters about the best part of the pandemic, they’ll answer with an emphatic "Zoom!"
The nine sisters, who span six states and three time zones, have found solace on the video platform throughout the pandemic, turning their Sunday chats into a tradition.
“We were already close, but it brought us so much closer together. We’ve been able to share our struggles and fears, aches and pains. We cackle and laugh and tell stories and reminisce, and we’re still going,” Fedkenheuer said.
The sisters also share three brothers in different states but said Zoom just “wasn’t their thing,” so they left it to the women.
“They tried it once, had trouble getting on, and were just like, yeah, the wives are better at computers,” Mary Ann Shatwell said.
But after a number of virtual nail paintings, facials and Zoom parties, and with pandemic travel restrictions easing, the sisters decided to move their virtual gatherings in-person to celebrate their eldest sister, Lynn Behnke’s, upcoming birthday at her home in Green Valley.
The group even managed to keep the celebration a surprise until a few weeks before the trip.
“They figured they really shouldn’t surprise me with eight people at my doorstep at one time, so they let me know, but I didn’t really know any of the details or anything else,” said Behnke, who turns 70 in December.
“But it’s just a joy. As the matriarch of the family, I’m always mothering them, so the fact that they’re taking care of me, it’s overwhelming,” she said.
With the passing of their mother shortly before the pandemic shutdowns, Shatwell, who helped organize the get-together, said they realized how valuable it was to spend time with each other while they can.
“We are all getting older. Some of us are caregivers for our spouses or disabled children, and we feel this may be the last time we might all be able to be together. We realized how precious and how short our lives are, and how very blessed we are to have each other,” she said.
The last time the sisters were all together was about four years ago, for just under 24 hours, so the group has been making up for lost time in Arizona, Shatwell said.
From making their father’s favorite recipe – linguine with clam sauce – to all sharing a bathroom again like in their New Jersey childhood home, the sisters have found themselves celebrating not just a birthday this week, but a stronger bond with each other.
“We’ve had our trials, but our love was always too strong to divide us, and COVID even made us stronger,” Janny Ploch said.
“As separated as we all are, we feel each other’s energy. We see behind that smile, and if there’s sadness, we try to fix it. There’s just so much love in our family, and I cannot even believe how blessed we are.”
Though the sisters aren’t certain if or when they’ll all be together again, Shatwell said they take comfort knowing they’re all only a call away.
“We definitely plan to continue Zooming every Sunday from now on – that is still the highlight of our weeks!”