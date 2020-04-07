Five Town of Sahuarita council seats are open in the 2020 election and nine people have turned in signatures and will be on the ballot. Four openings are four-year terms, one is a two-year term.
Council members Bill Bracco, Erik Dahl, Simon Davis, Melissa Hicks and Gil Lusk will be on the ballot. Mayor Tom Murphy and Vice Mayor Kara Egbert are up for re-election in 2022.
Bracco, Hicks, Lusk and Davis are running for four-year terms.
Bracco has been on the council since 2011, and has a background in the military. Before coming to Sahuarita, he formed the Computer Incident Response Team at Sprint and now owns a small business.
Hicks was elected to the council in 2011 and was with Green Valley Fire District from 1995 to 2016, when she retired as a captain.
Lusk is serving his third term and is managing partner of The Cholla Group, LLC. He’s served on various boards and commissions and worked for the U.S. National Park Service for 35 years.
Davis was appointed in September and has spent the majority of his career as a firefighter. He is chief of the Corona de Tucson Fire District, former chief of Green Valley Fire District, and serves on several fire-related boards.
John Malott and Teddy Teso are also running for four-year terms.
This is Malott’s first time running for a public office. He has a background in computer technology and communications and has worked as a video director for large corporate events and concerts for 35 years. He and his wife have lived in Sahuarita for four years.
Teso is a fourth-generation Sahuarita resident and moved back to the town in June. He was motivated to run for council when he saw how much Sahuarita has grown. He has been a wine ambassador and sommelier in major cities and works at the Star Pass resort.
Dahl and two challengers are competing for one two-year seat.
Dahl has more than 25 years working in law enforcement. He works for the Arizona Department of Corrections and was appointed to the Town Council in 2019.
Ryan Huber was part of the Rancho Sahuarita Village Program Association Board of Directors and Deborah Morales has been working for the Town of Sahuarita for 15 years. Both applied to fill vacancies in 2019, filled by Dahl and Davis.
Write-in candidates have until June 25 to file.