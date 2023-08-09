Sahuarita Municipal Court Judge Maria Avilez set a Sept. 26 hearing for a Pima County Sheriff's deputy accused of crashing his vehicle while traveling more than 120 mph without his lights and sirens in April.

Deputy Cesar-Alphonso Gonzalez was cited for criminal speeding after crashing his patrol unit on La Cañada and he was scheduled to appear before Avilez Tuesday to discuss the status of his case.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?