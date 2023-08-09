Sahuarita Municipal Court Judge Maria Avilez set a Sept. 26 hearing for a Pima County Sheriff's deputy accused of crashing his vehicle while traveling more than 120 mph without his lights and sirens in April.
Deputy Cesar-Alphonso Gonzalez was cited for criminal speeding after crashing his patrol unit on La Cañada and he was scheduled to appear before Avilez Tuesday to discuss the status of his case.
Defense attorney Louis Fidel waived Gonzalez's appearance and informed the judge they are in the process of reviewing all of the evidence turned over by Town Prosecutor Rona Kreamer. Included in the evidence are 571 photos, plus body cam footage, he said.
Kreamer informed the judge no plea agreement has been offered to Gonzalez because she needs to question some of the officers involved.
Gonzalez told Sahuarita police officers he saw a Dodge Challenger turn from Duval Mine Road onto La Cañada at a high rate of speed and he crashed while attempting to catch up with her. He estimated his speed at 60 mph.
However, according to an SPD investigation, Gonzalez was traveling more than 120 mph, was not using his overhead lights or siren and had not called in the pursuit on his police radio.
A witness estimated the Challenger and police vehicle passed her going about 100 mph and were 10 seconds apart. The posted speed limit in the area is 45 mph.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said his department is investigating the incident, but until the criminal case is resolved no decisions will be made about Gonzalez's employment.
Gonzalez joined the Sheriff’s Department as a corrections officer in 2016, and became a deputy about three years ago.
