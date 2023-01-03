Time and again, scammers prove there’s no rest for the wicked.
While you might be setting some new intentions for 2023, the goal of many con artists – to get your personal information and money – remains the same.
And though a fraudster’s strategy can change with the times, Sylvia Bencomo, a volunteer with the Green Valley Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer Scam Squad, said there’s a few popular scams she expects will persist through the new year.
Sweepstakes scams
One of the most common frauds reported to the GVSAV Scam Squad throughout 2022, Bencomo said, was a sweepstakes scam purportedly from the Publishers Clearing House.
“I had a woman just last month – she was 96-years-old – call me and say a very nice man, who introduced himself as the CEO of Publishers Clearing House, called to let her know personally that she had won $3.5M and a car, and all she needed to do was send a cashier's check for $7,500 to a certain address,” Bencomo said.
Fortunately, the woman gave the GVSAV Scam Squad a call to verify the information before delivering the cashier’s check. Bencomo, who was working the phones that day, told her it was most likely a scam.
“I told her that PCH would have knocked on your door, they would have brought her champagne, balloons…I told her to take the cashier’s check back to the bank,” Bencomo said.
“We’re always warning people that they must enter the sweepstakes in order to win, and if they do win, PCH is not going to notify them in advance – by letter, by email, by a phone call or a text. And that’s usually the way people who are being scammed are getting these messages, and they’ll come up with all kinds of excuses to get your money.”
According to Publishers Clearing House, winning is also free and you will never have to pay to claim a prize. If you believe you have been the victim of an imposter PCH scam, you can report it directly to the company using their Scam Incident Report at info.pch.com.
Amazon impersonators
Another common scam Bencomo saw volunteering with the Scam Squad appears to come from Amazon or a representative with the company, often asking for information about a recent purchase or a certain amount that is being charged to your account.
The email or text might include a link to confirm your account information, or a number to call the Amazon “representative” with questions. Bencomo says not to bother with those.
“We tell people never to click those links, and never to call those numbers. Instead, look up the contact information for Amazon’s Customer Service on Amazon’s official website, or go into your own Amazon account to check your purchase history,” she said.
“A lot of people who get these messages might not even have Amazon accounts, but get worried because they’re told a certain amount is getting charged to their credit cards, and that scares them. We tell them to call their bank directly or check their credit card account activity online,” Bencomo said.
Another thing to consider, she said, is when shopping with an online retailer like Amazon, the website should already have your credit card information saved and on file, and should not have to ask for it over the phone.
“Those are just little things we like to point out to people to show that what they’re really doing is just phishing for personal information – don’t give that information away to strangers.”
Benefits bunco
With the new year also comes a new cost-of-living adjustment for those receiving social security benefits – an arena that Bencomo says could be a huge target for fraudsters in 2023.
According to the Office of the Inspector General for the Social Security Administration (SSA), common scam tactics have included scammers sending letters, emails and text messages that appear to be from the SSA, but are not.
These scams often include attachments containing real personal information about a fake “investigation,” or are phishing for personal information with links to click on and “learn more” about a Social Security-related problem.
Scammers might also threaten to suspend your social security number, demand some form of immediate payment in the form of gift cards or internet currency, or pressure you for personal information.
“Social Security will never threaten, scare, or pressure you to take an immediate action. If you receive a suspicious call, text message, email, or letter, hang up immediately or ignore the message,” Inspector General Gail S. Ennis said in a press release.
According to the SSA, the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment is automatic, and a beneficiary does not need to verify any information or pay anything to receive it. Beneficiaries are encouraged to visit ssa.gov or contact SSA directly if they have any ongoing business to resolve.
But whether its a suspected sweepstakes scammer or an SSA impersonator, Bencomo said the most important thing you can do is reach out to someone you trust to verify the information – whether that’s a family member, the GVSAV Scam Squad or your local law enforcement agency – and protect yourself.
“When in doubt, we really want to encourage people to reach out and give us a call here at the Scam Squad to verify something, anything,” Bencomo said.
“If you don’t want to take the time to do the research, or if you’re just not computer savvy, we’re here to do the research, to make the calls for you. We have people who can help.”