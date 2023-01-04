As 2023 begins, some new laws go into effect in Arizona, and a few of them will put more money in people's wallets, including a minimum wage increase and an income tax cut.
As of Jan. 1, the state’s minimum wage increased from $12.80 to $13.85.
Based on an increase in inflation between August 2021 and 2022, the $1.05 rise in the minimum wage from last year is a result of the passage of Proposition 202 in 2006, which dictated that the state’s minimum wage keep pace with inflation rates.
Gov. Doug Ducey also approved an income tax cut package in 2021, which went into effect this month.
The package eliminates the graduated income tax scale which had a maximum tax of 4.5% for income over $159,000 a year for a single person, in favor of a flat 2.5% tax rate for everyone.
The plan will save taxpayers about $1.9 billion next year, but critics say it predominantly benefits the wealthy and has little impact on middle- and low-income earners.
Another new law allows taxpayers involved in trading cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens, commonly called NFTs, to write them off as deductions or gifts also went into effect this month.
