AZ capitol

New state laws went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

 Taylor Arrazola

As 2023 begins, some new laws go into effect in Arizona, and a few of them will put more money in people's wallets, including a minimum wage increase and an income tax cut.

As of Jan. 1, the state’s minimum wage increased from $12.80 to $13.85. 



